Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for selected ties on FA Cup third-round weekend is Lawrie Sanchez, who famously scored the winner when Wimbledon shocked Liverpool in the 1988 final.

Lawrie Sanchez (centre) celebrates Wimbledon's 1988 FA Cup win with Eric Young and Dave Beasant
Lawrie Sanchez (centre) celebrates Wimbledon's 1988 FA Cup win with Eric Young and Dave Beasant

"It doesn't seem like 25 years ago," Sanchez told BBC Sport. "It's a great memory and I have my winner's medal - which I am looking at now - on the wall in my office. Winning things is what football is about for me - you cannot show your grandchildren your wage slip.

"The FA Cup holds lots of special memories for me. I came close to going back for a final as a manager in 2001 with Wycombe but Liverpool got their own back on me in the semi-finals.

"Third-round weekend is a fantastic time, it offers that mix where part-time players can take on the Premier League if they are lucky. Some people would like to tell you that the Premier League is the only thing that matters but the FA Cup shows how vibrant football is further down too."

PredictionsScoreLawroLawrie Sanchez
SATURDAY
Brighton v Newcastle2-01-1*1-1*
Aston Villa v Ipswich2-12-12-0
Bolton v Sunderland2-22-11-0
Crawley v Reading1-31-21-1*
Crystal Palace v Stoke0-02-10-1
Fulham v Blackpool1-12-02-0
Leeds v Birmingham1-12-02-1
Luton v Wolves1-01-21-1*
Macclesfield v Cardiff2-10-20-2
Man City v Watford3-02-03-0
Middlesbrough v Hastings Utd4-12-03-0
Peterborough v Norwich0-31-1*1-2
QPR v West Brom1-11-21-1*
Sheff Wed v MK Dons0-02-10-2
Southampton v Chelsea1-50-20-2
Tottenham v Coventry3-02-02-0
Wigan v Bournemouth1-12-01-1*
West Ham v Man Utd2-20-21-1*
SUNDAY
Swansea v Arsenal2-21-20-1
Mansfield v Liverpool1-20-20-3
MONDAY
Cheltenham v Everton1-51-20-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro took on MOTD commentator Steve Wilson.

Lawro got five results right, with one perfect score, and his score of seven saw him narrowly beat Wilson's tally of six (four correct results, with one perfect score).

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions came off (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 21
Lawro154
Guests121

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Report

Aston Villa 2-1 Ipswich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Report

Bolton 2-2 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Report

Crawley 1-3 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Report

Crystal Palace 0-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Report

Fulham 1-1 Blackpool

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Report

Leeds Utd 1-1 Birmingham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Report

Luton 1-0 Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Report

Macclesfield 2-1 Cardiff

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Report

Man City 3-0 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Report

Middlesbrough 4-1 Hastings Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Report

Peterborough 0-3 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 1-1, Norwich to win replay

Report

QPR 1-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Report

Sheff Wed 0-0 MK Dons

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Report

Southampton 1-5 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Report

Tottenham 3-0 Coventry

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Report

Wigan 1-1 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Report

West Ham 2-2 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Report

SUNDAY

Swansea 2-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Report

Mansfield 1-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Report

MONDAY

Cheltenham 1-5 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Report

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests
P21W11D4L6
GUEST LEADERBOARDSCORE
Kevin Sinfield11
Luke Campbell10
Mo Farah8
Lawro7.33 (average)
James Arthur7
Dave Brailsford7
Example7
Goran Ivanisevic7
Joe Calzaghe6
Guy Mowbray6
Andy Murray6
Peter Reid6
Steve Wilson6
Lethal Bizzle5
Natalie Lowe5
Joanna Rowsell5
Greg Rutherford5
Darren Farley4
Marco Gabbiadini4
Michael Vaughan4
Justin Young4
Jonny Brownlee3
Stephanie Houghton3
Dani King2
Paul Reid2
Carl Froch1

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three and 19).

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLFAGDPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man Utd211740424+38550
2.Man City2114523711+26470
3.Arsenal2014333311+2245+3
4.Everton2112723219+1343+1
5.Chelsea1912522911+1841-1
6.Tottenham2112452914+1540-3
7.Liverpool218942417+733+1
8.QPR2110382525033+12
9.Newcastle219482622+431+6
10.Stoke216862123-2270
11.Sunderland216872126-526+3
12.Southampton2071121630-1422+5
13.West Brom2163122331-821-6
14.West Ham2055101825-720-3
15Fulham2162131829-1120-2
16.Swansea214891729-1220-7
17.Wigan2143141335-2215+1
18.Aston Villa2126131435-2112-2
19.Reading2025131533-18110
20. Norwich2124151336-2310-8

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story