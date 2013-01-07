Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup predictions
-
- From the section Football
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for selected ties on FA Cup third-round weekend is Lawrie Sanchez, who famously scored the winner when Wimbledon shocked Liverpool in the 1988 final.
"It doesn't seem like 25 years ago," Sanchez told BBC Sport. "It's a great memory and I have my winner's medal - which I am looking at now - on the wall in my office. Winning things is what football is about for me - you cannot show your grandchildren your wage slip.
"The FA Cup holds lots of special memories for me. I came close to going back for a final as a manager in 2001 with Wycombe but Liverpool got their own back on me in the semi-finals.
"Third-round weekend is a fantastic time, it offers that mix where part-time players can take on the Premier League if they are lucky. Some people would like to tell you that the Premier League is the only thing that matters but the FA Cup shows how vibrant football is further down too."
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Lawrie Sanchez
|SATURDAY
|Brighton v Newcastle
|2-0
|1-1*
|1-1*
|Aston Villa v Ipswich
|2-1
|2-1
|2-0
|Bolton v Sunderland
|2-2
|2-1
|1-0
|Crawley v Reading
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1*
|Crystal Palace v Stoke
|0-0
|2-1
|0-1
|Fulham v Blackpool
|1-1
|2-0
|2-0
|Leeds v Birmingham
|1-1
|2-0
|2-1
|Luton v Wolves
|1-0
|1-2
|1-1*
|Macclesfield v Cardiff
|2-1
|0-2
|0-2
|Man City v Watford
|3-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Middlesbrough v Hastings Utd
|4-1
|2-0
|3-0
|Peterborough v Norwich
|0-3
|1-1*
|1-2
|QPR v West Brom
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1*
|Sheff Wed v MK Dons
|0-0
|2-1
|0-2
|Southampton v Chelsea
|1-5
|0-2
|0-2
|Tottenham v Coventry
|3-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Wigan v Bournemouth
|1-1
|2-0
|1-1*
|West Ham v Man Utd
|2-2
|0-2
|1-1*
|SUNDAY
|Swansea v Arsenal
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|Mansfield v Liverpool
|1-2
|0-2
|0-3
|MONDAY
|Cheltenham v Everton
|1-5
|1-2
|0-1
* Away team to win at home in the replay
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
Last week, Lawro took on MOTD commentator Steve Wilson.
Lawro got five results right, with one perfect score, and his score of seven saw him narrowly beat Wilson's tally of six (four correct results, with one perfect score).
This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions came off (also at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after week 21
|Lawro
|154
|Guests
|121
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
SATURDAY
All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
Brighton 2-0 Newcastle
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Aston Villa 2-1 Ipswich
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Bolton 2-2 Sunderland
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Crawley 1-3 Reading
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Crystal Palace 0-0 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Fulham 1-1 Blackpool
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Leeds Utd 1-1 Birmingham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Luton 1-0 Wolves
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Macclesfield 2-1 Cardiff
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Man City 3-0 Watford
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Middlesbrough 4-1 Hastings Utd
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Peterborough 0-3 Norwich
Lawro's prediction: 1-1, Norwich to win replay
QPR 1-1 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Sheff Wed 0-0 MK Dons
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Southampton 1-5 Chelsea
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Tottenham 3-0 Coventry
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Wigan 1-1 Bournemouth
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
West Ham 2-2 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
SUNDAY
Swansea 2-2 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Mansfield 1-2 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
MONDAY
Cheltenham 1-5 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
|Lawro v Guests
|P21
|W11
|D4
|L6
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|SCORE
|Kevin Sinfield
|11
|Luke Campbell
|10
|Mo Farah
|8
|Lawro
|7.33 (average)
|James Arthur
|7
|Dave Brailsford
|7
|Example
|7
|Goran Ivanisevic
|7
|Joe Calzaghe
|6
|Guy Mowbray
|6
|Andy Murray
|6
|Peter Reid
|6
|Steve Wilson
|6
|Lethal Bizzle
|5
|Natalie Lowe
|5
|Joanna Rowsell
|5
|Greg Rutherford
|5
|Darren Farley
|4
|Marco Gabbiadini
|4
|Michael Vaughan
|4
|Justin Young
|4
|Jonny Brownlee
|3
|Stephanie Houghton
|3
|Dani King
|2
|Paul Reid
|2
|Carl Froch
|1
Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).
Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three and 19).
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man Utd
|21
|17
|4
|0
|42
|4
|+38
|55
|0
|2.
|Man City
|21
|14
|5
|2
|37
|11
|+26
|47
|0
|3.
|Arsenal
|20
|14
|3
|3
|33
|11
|+22
|45
|+3
|4.
|Everton
|21
|12
|7
|2
|32
|19
|+13
|43
|+1
|5.
|Chelsea
|19
|12
|5
|2
|29
|11
|+18
|41
|-1
|6.
|Tottenham
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|14
|+15
|40
|-3
|7.
|Liverpool
|21
|8
|9
|4
|24
|17
|+7
|33
|+1
|8.
|QPR
|21
|10
|3
|8
|25
|25
|0
|33
|+12
|9.
|Newcastle
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|22
|+4
|31
|+6
|10.
|Stoke
|21
|6
|8
|6
|21
|23
|-2
|27
|0
|11.
|Sunderland
|21
|6
|8
|7
|21
|26
|-5
|26
|+3
|12.
|Southampton
|20
|7
|1
|12
|16
|30
|-14
|22
|+5
|13.
|West Brom
|21
|6
|3
|12
|23
|31
|-8
|21
|-6
|14.
|West Ham
|20
|5
|5
|10
|18
|25
|-7
|20
|-3
|15
|Fulham
|21
|6
|2
|13
|18
|29
|-11
|20
|-2
|16.
|Swansea
|21
|4
|8
|9
|17
|29
|-12
|20
|-7
|17.
|Wigan
|21
|4
|3
|14
|13
|35
|-22
|15
|+1
|18.
|Aston Villa
|21
|2
|6
|13
|14
|35
|-21
|12
|-2
|19.
|Reading
|20
|2
|5
|13
|15
|33
|-18
|11
|0
|20.
|Norwich
|21
|2
|4
|15
|13
|36
|-23
|10
|-8
Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.
Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.