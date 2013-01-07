Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for selected ties on FA Cup third-round weekend is Lawrie Sanchez, who famously scored the winner when Wimbledon shocked Liverpool in the 1988 final.

Lawrie Sanchez (centre) celebrates Wimbledon's 1988 FA Cup win with Eric Young and Dave Beasant

"It doesn't seem like 25 years ago," Sanchez told BBC Sport. "It's a great memory and I have my winner's medal - which I am looking at now - on the wall in my office. Winning things is what football is about for me - you cannot show your grandchildren your wage slip.

"The FA Cup holds lots of special memories for me. I came close to going back for a final as a manager in 2001 with Wycombe but Liverpool got their own back on me in the semi-finals.

"Third-round weekend is a fantastic time, it offers that mix where part-time players can take on the Premier League if they are lucky. Some people would like to tell you that the Premier League is the only thing that matters but the FA Cup shows how vibrant football is further down too."

* Away team to win at home in the replay

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro took on MOTD commentator Steve Wilson.

Lawro got five results right, with one perfect score, and his score of seven saw him narrowly beat Wilson's tally of six (four correct results, with one perfect score).

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions came off (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 21 Lawro 154 Guests 121

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa 2-1 Ipswich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Bolton 2-2 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Crawley 1-3 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Crystal Palace 0-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fulham 1-1 Blackpool

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Leeds Utd 1-1 Birmingham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Luton 1-0 Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Macclesfield 2-1 Cardiff

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Man City 3-0 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Middlesbrough 4-1 Hastings Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Peterborough 0-3 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 1-1, Norwich to win replay

QPR 1-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Sheff Wed 0-0 MK Dons

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Southampton 1-5 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Tottenham 3-0 Coventry

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wigan 1-1 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

West Ham 2-2 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

SUNDAY

Swansea 2-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Mansfield 1-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

MONDAY

Cheltenham 1-5 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Lawro v Guests P21 W11 D4 L6

GUEST LEADERBOARD SCORE Kevin Sinfield 11 Luke Campbell 10 Mo Farah 8 Lawro 7.33 (average) James Arthur 7 Dave Brailsford 7 Example 7 Goran Ivanisevic 7 Joe Calzaghe 6 Guy Mowbray 6 Andy Murray 6 Peter Reid 6 Steve Wilson 6 Lethal Bizzle 5 Natalie Lowe 5 Joanna Rowsell 5 Greg Rutherford 5 Darren Farley 4 Marco Gabbiadini 4 Michael Vaughan 4 Justin Young 4 Jonny Brownlee 3 Stephanie Houghton 3 Dani King 2 Paul Reid 2 Carl Froch 1

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three and 19).

ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE POS TEAM P W D L F A GD PTS DIFF +/- 1. Man Utd 21 17 4 0 42 4 +38 55 0 2. Man City 21 14 5 2 37 11 +26 47 0 3. Arsenal 20 14 3 3 33 11 +22 45 +3 4. Everton 21 12 7 2 32 19 +13 43 +1 5. Chelsea 19 12 5 2 29 11 +18 41 -1 6. Tottenham 21 12 4 5 29 14 +15 40 -3 7. Liverpool 21 8 9 4 24 17 +7 33 +1 8. QPR 21 10 3 8 25 25 0 33 +12 9. Newcastle 21 9 4 8 26 22 +4 31 +6 10. Stoke 21 6 8 6 21 23 -2 27 0 11. Sunderland 21 6 8 7 21 26 -5 26 +3 12. Southampton 20 7 1 12 16 30 -14 22 +5 13. West Brom 21 6 3 12 23 31 -8 21 -6 14. West Ham 20 5 5 10 18 25 -7 20 -3 15 Fulham 21 6 2 13 18 29 -11 20 -2 16. Swansea 21 4 8 9 17 29 -12 20 -7 17. Wigan 21 4 3 14 13 35 -22 15 +1 18. Aston Villa 21 2 6 13 14 35 -21 12 -2 19. Reading 20 2 5 13 15 33 -18 11 0 20. Norwich 21 2 4 15 13 36 -23 10 -8

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

