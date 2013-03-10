Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup and Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League and FA Cup games is former Millwall captain Matt Lawrence.

Lawrence, 38, captained the Lions when they reached the FA Cup final in 2004 and now plays for Whitehawk in the Isthmian League.

Speaking before the weekend games Lawrence unsurprisingly tipped his old team to make it to the semi-final at Wembley by seeing off Blackburn, but said that "one of the Manchester sides" will ultimately win the FA Cup.

"Playing in an FA Cup final was an amazing experience, but I'm a sportsman like anybody else," he told BBC Sport.

"I hate losing [Millwall lost 3-0 to Manchester United] so for that reason the semi-final was more memorable. We beat Sunderland at Old Trafford with Tim Cahill scoring the winner. It was a brilliant day and we had a good party in Manchester afterwards.

"Winning that game not only put us through to the cup final in Cardiff, but also meant that we qualified for Europe. We were lucky in that cup run that we didn't play Premier League opposition until the final. But you can only beat who is in front of you and we still had to play some good sides."

SATURDAY
Norwich v Southampton0-02-12-1
QPR v Sunderland3-12-03-2
Reading v Aston Villa1-21-12-2
West Brom v Swansea2-12-11-2
Everton v Wigan (FA Cup)0-32-02-0
Man City v Barnsley (FA Cup)5-02-04-1
SUNDAY
Newcastle v Stoke2-12-01-0
Liverpool v Tottenham3-22-11-2
Millwall v Blackburn (FA Cup)0-01-12-1
Man Utd v Chelsea (FA Cup)2-22-03-1

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro got five results right, with one perfect score, but that total was not good enough to defeat TV host and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, who got six results right, and one perfect score.

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

Premier League total scores after week 28
Lawro200
Guests166

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Everton 0-3 Wigan (FA Cup)

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Norwich 0-0 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

QPR 3-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Reading 1-2 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

West Brom 2-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Man City 5-0 Barnsley (FA Cup)

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Millwall 0-0 Blackburn (FA Cup)

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Newcastle 2-1 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Man Utd 2-2 Chelsea (FA Cup)

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Saj Chowdhury.

Lawro v Guests
P28W15D4L9
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
11Kevin Sinfield
10Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan
8Wretch 32, Mo Farah, Piers Morgan
7.14 (average)Lawro
7James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic
6Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson
5Lawson, Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford
4Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini
Michael Vaughan, Justin Young
3Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton
2Dani King, Paul Reid
1Carl Froch

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man Utd282350740
2.Arsenal28196363+3
3.Man City28188262-1
4.Everton28177458+2
5.Chelsea27168356-1
6.QPR28145947+14
7.Tottenham28129745-4
8.Liverpool281111644-1
9.Newcastle28119842+6
10.Sunderland28911838+4
11.Stoke289910360
12Wigan28891529+5
13.West Brom288416280
14.Fulham28741725-4
15West Ham28671525-3
16.Southampton287120220
17.Swansea28491521-9
18Norwich28551820-5
19.Aston Villa28471719-1
20. Reading27371716-1

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

