Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup and Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League and FA Cup games is former Millwall captain Matt Lawrence.

Lawrence, 38, captained the Lions when they reached the FA Cup final in 2004 and now plays for Whitehawk in the Isthmian League.

Speaking before the weekend games Lawrence unsurprisingly tipped his old team to make it to the semi-final at Wembley by seeing off Blackburn, but said that "one of the Manchester sides" will ultimately win the FA Cup.

"Playing in an FA Cup final was an amazing experience, but I'm a sportsman like anybody else," he told BBC Sport.

"I hate losing [Millwall lost 3-0 to Manchester United] so for that reason the semi-final was more memorable. We beat Sunderland at Old Trafford with Tim Cahill scoring the winner. It was a brilliant day and we had a good party in Manchester afterwards.

"Winning that game not only put us through to the cup final in Cardiff, but also meant that we qualified for Europe. We were lucky in that cup run that we didn't play Premier League opposition until the final. But you can only beat who is in front of you and we still had to play some good sides."

