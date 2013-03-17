Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions
-
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for the latest round of Premier League and FA Cup games will be Pointless co-host Richard Osman, who will be making his predictions on Friday afternoon.
Osman is a Fulham fan and a season ticket holder at Craven Cottage. He will no doubt be hoping he does not end up with a score to match the aim of contestants that appear on his TV programme.
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Richard Osman
|SATURDAY
|Everton v Man City
|2-0
|1-1
|1-1
|Aston Villa v QPR
|3-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Southampton v Liverpool
|3-1
|1-2
|1-3
|Stoke v West Brom
|0-0
|2-1
|1-2
|Swansea v Arsenal
|0-2
|1-2
|1-3
|Man Utd v Reading
|1-0
|3-0
|3-1
|SUNDAY
|Sunderland v Norwich
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|Tottenham v Fulham
|0-1
|2-0
|2-0
|Chelsea v West Ham
|2-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Wigan v Newcastle
|2-1
|2-1
|2-2
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
In last week's Premier League and FA Cup games, Lawro got six of the 10 results right, including one perfect score, and his score of eight saw him beat Matt Lawrence, Millwall's captain in the 2004 FA Cup final, who got three correct results with no perfect scores.
Only the six Premier League games count towards Lawro's average and Lawrence's score, which will be updated when the remaining games from the weekend's programme are played. As things stand, Lawro has six points, Lawrence has two.
In the FA Cup, Lawro claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Lawrence. These scores will not count towards their league average or total.
This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).
|FA Cup total scores after sixth round
|Guests
|34
|Lawro
|27
|Premier League total scores after week 28
|Lawro
|200
|Guests
|166
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
SATURDAY
Everton 2-0 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Aston Villa 3-2 QPR
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Southampton 3-1 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Stoke 0-0 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Swansea 0-2 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Man Utd 1-0 Reading
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
SUNDAY
Sunderland 1-1 Norwich
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Tottenham 0-1 Fulham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Wigan 2-1 Newcastle
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
|Lawro v Guests
|P28
|W15
|D4
|L9
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|11
|Kevin Sinfield
|10
|Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan
|8
|Wretch 32, Mo Farah, Piers Morgan
|7.14 (average)
|Lawro
|7
|James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic
|6
|Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson
|5
|Lawson, Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford
|4
|Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini
|Michael Vaughan, Justin Young
|3
|Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton
|2
|Dani King, Paul Reid
|1
|Carl Froch
Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).
Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man Utd
|28
|23
|5
|0
|74
|0
|2.
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|6
|3
|63
|+3
|3.
|Man City
|28
|18
|8
|2
|62
|-1
|4.
|Everton
|28
|17
|7
|4
|58
|+3
|5.
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|8
|3
|56
|-1
|6.
|QPR
|29
|15
|5
|9
|50
|+14
|7.
|Liverpool
|29
|12
|11
|6
|47
|-1
|8.
|Tottenham
|29
|12
|9
|8
|45
|-5
|9.
|Newcastle
|29
|12
|9
|8
|45
|+4
|10.
|Sunderland
|29
|9
|11
|9
|38
|+5
|11.
|Stoke
|29
|9
|9
|11
|36
|0
|12.
|West Brom
|29
|9
|4
|16
|31
|-4
|13.
|Wigan
|28
|8
|5
|15
|29
|+5
|14.
|Fulham
|28
|7
|4
|17
|25
|-4
|15
|West Ham
|28
|6
|7
|15
|25
|-3
|16.
|Norwich
|29
|6
|5
|18
|23
|-2
|17.
|Southampton
|29
|7
|1
|21
|22
|-1
|18.
|Swansea
|29
|4
|9
|16
|21
|-9
|19.
|Aston Villa
|29
|4
|8
|17
|20
|-2
|20.
|Reading
|28
|3
|8
|17
|17
|-1
Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.
Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.