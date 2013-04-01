Mark Lawrenson's predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League games was BBC 6 Music presenter and Wigan fan Stuart Maconie.

Stuart Maconie
Maconie began watching Wigan Athletic when they were a non-league side in the 1970s

Maconie, who began watching Wigan at their old Springfield Park ground in the early 1970s when they were in the Northern Premier League, is confident the Latics will survive their latest relegation battle in the Premier League.

"I think we will be safe," Maconie told Football Focus. "To use an old cliche, we are too good to go down.

"We play great football but sometimes we lack a killer instinct. Not only is Roberto Martinez a really good manager but I really like him as a bloke."

PredictionsScoreLawroMaconie
SATURDAY
Sunderland v Man Utd0-11-10-3
Arsenal v Reading4-12-02-0
Man City v Newcastle4-02-01-0
Southampton v Chelsea2-11-21-1
Swansea v Tottenham1-21-11-0
West Ham v West Brom3-12-01-1
Wigan v Norwich1-02-12-0
Everton v Stoke1-01-02-1
SUNDAY
Aston Villa v Liverpool1-20-22-1
MONDAY
Chelsea v Man Utd (FA Cup)1-01-0
Fulham v QPR3-22-02-0

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last time out, Lawro got four results right, including two perfect scores, and his score of eight saw him draw with Pointless co-host Richard Osman, who also got four correct results with two perfect scores.

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

Premier League total scores after week 29
Lawro208
Guests174

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Sunderland 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Arsenal 4-1 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Man City 4-0 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Match report

Swansea 1-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction:1-1

Match report

West Ham 3-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Wigan 1-0 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Everton 1-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Match report

SUNDAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Match report

MONDAY

Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Fulham 3-2 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

Lawro v Guests
P29W15D5L9
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
11Kevin Sinfield
10Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan
8Wretch 32, Mo Farah, Piers Morgan, Richard Osman
7.14 (average)Lawro
7James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic
6Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson
5Lawson, Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford
4Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini
Michael Vaughan, Justin Young
3Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton
2Dani King, Paul Reid
1Carl Froch

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man Utd292450770
2.Arsenal29206366+3
3.Man City29189263-1
4.Chelsea28178359-1
5.Everton29178459+1
6.QPR30156951+14
7. Liverpool 3013116500
8.Tottenham30139848-4
9.Newcastle30129945+4
10.Sunderland301011941+5
11.Stoke3010911390
12.Wigan29951532+6
13. West Brom30941731-5
14.Fulham29741825-4
15West Ham29671625-1
16.Norwich30651923-4
17.Southampton30712222-1
18.Swansea30491721-9
19.Aston Villa30491721-2
20. Reading29381817-1

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story