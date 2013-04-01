Mark Lawrenson's predictions
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for the latest round of Premier League games was BBC 6 Music presenter and Wigan fan Stuart Maconie.
Maconie, who began watching Wigan at their old Springfield Park ground in the early 1970s when they were in the Northern Premier League, is confident the Latics will survive their latest relegation battle in the Premier League.
"I think we will be safe," Maconie told Football Focus. "To use an old cliche, we are too good to go down.
"We play great football but sometimes we lack a killer instinct. Not only is Roberto Martinez a really good manager but I really like him as a bloke."
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
Last time out, Lawro got four results right, including two perfect scores, and his score of eight saw him draw with Pointless co-host Richard Osman, who also got four correct results with two perfect scores.
This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).
|Premier League total scores after week 29
|Lawro
|208
|Guests
|174
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
SATURDAY
Sunderland 0-1 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Arsenal 4-1 Reading
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Man City 4-0 Newcastle
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Swansea 1-2 Tottenham
Lawro's prediction:1-1
West Ham 3-1 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Wigan 1-0 Norwich
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Everton 1-0 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 1-0
SUNDAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
MONDAY
Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 1-0
Fulham 3-2 QPR
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).
Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).
Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.
