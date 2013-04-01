Mark Lawrenson's predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League games was BBC 6 Music presenter and Wigan fan Stuart Maconie.

Maconie began watching Wigan Athletic when they were a non-league side in the 1970s

Maconie, who began watching Wigan at their old Springfield Park ground in the early 1970s when they were in the Northern Premier League, is confident the Latics will survive their latest relegation battle in the Premier League.

"I think we will be safe," Maconie told Football Focus. "To use an old cliche, we are too good to go down.

"We play great football but sometimes we lack a killer instinct. Not only is Roberto Martinez a really good manager but I really like him as a bloke."

Predictions Score Lawro Maconie SATURDAY Sunderland v Man Utd 0-1 1-1 0-3 Arsenal v Reading 4-1 2-0 2-0 Man City v Newcastle 4-0 2-0 1-0 Southampton v Chelsea 2-1 1-2 1-1 Swansea v Tottenham 1-2 1-1 1-0 West Ham v West Brom 3-1 2-0 1-1 Wigan v Norwich 1-0 2-1 2-0 Everton v Stoke 1-0 1-0 2-1 SUNDAY Aston Villa v Liverpool 1-2 0-2 2-1 MONDAY Chelsea v Man Utd (FA Cup) 1-0 1-0 Fulham v QPR 3-2 2-0 2-0

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last time out, Lawro got four results right, including two perfect scores, and his score of eight saw him draw with Pointless co-host Richard Osman, who also got four correct results with two perfect scores.

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

Premier League total scores after week 29 Lawro 208 Guests 174

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Sunderland 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Arsenal 4-1 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Man City 4-0 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Match report

Swansea 1-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction:1-1

Match report

West Ham 3-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Wigan 1-0 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Everton 1-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Match report

SUNDAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Match report

MONDAY

Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Fulham 3-2 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Lawro v Guests P29 W15 D5 L9

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 11 Kevin Sinfield 10 Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan 8 Wretch 32, Mo Farah, Piers Morgan, Richard Osman 7.14 (average) Lawro 7 James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic 6 Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson 5 Lawson, Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford 4 Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini Michael Vaughan, Justin Young 3 Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton 2 Dani King, Paul Reid 1 Carl Froch

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).

ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE POS TEAM P W D L PTS DIFF +/- 1. Man Utd 29 24 5 0 77 0 2. Arsenal 29 20 6 3 66 +3 3. Man City 29 18 9 2 63 -1 4. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 59 -1 5. Everton 29 17 8 4 59 +1 6. QPR 30 15 6 9 51 +14 7. Liverpool 30 13 11 6 50 0 8. Tottenham 30 13 9 8 48 -4 9. Newcastle 30 12 9 9 45 +4 10. Sunderland 30 10 11 9 41 +5 11. Stoke 30 10 9 11 39 0 12. Wigan 29 9 5 15 32 +6 13. West Brom 30 9 4 17 31 -5 14. Fulham 29 7 4 18 25 -4 15 West Ham 29 6 7 16 25 -1 16. Norwich 30 6 5 19 23 -4 17. Southampton 30 7 1 22 22 -1 18. Swansea 30 4 9 17 21 -9 19. Aston Villa 30 4 9 17 21 -2 20. Reading 29 3 8 18 17 -1

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.