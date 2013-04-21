Brentford goalkeeper Richard Lee takes Late Kick Off London and South East behind the scenes at Griffin Park as the Bees keep their League One automatic promotion hopes on track with a 3-2 win over Portsmouth.

The 30-year-old, who is out for the rest of the season following surgery on his shoulder, talks to supporters, his team-mates and manager Uwe Rosler.

Episode six of Late Kick Off London and the South East is available on the BBC iPlayer until Sunday evening.

Available to UK users only.