Aberdeen 'frustrated' at SPL restructuring vote failure

Aberdeen have expressed "frustration and disappointment" following failure of the Scottish Premier League to vote for restructuring Scottish football.

Clubs met on Monday but failed to achieve an 11-1 majority to push through a proposed 12-12-18 set-up.

The Dons' statement said: "Monday's failure to deliver the real benefits to the national game was a huge mistake".

And the Pittodrie club says it will now "work with others who share our belief in delivering real positive change."

PROPOSED SCOTTISH LEAGUE RESTRUCTURE SPL proposal was for a 12-12-18 structure

Top two leagues to split into three leagues of eight after 22 matches then play a further seven home and seven away games

Leagues would be called Premier Division, Championship and National League

Top eight teams to play for title and European places; middle eight to contest promotion and relegation in and out of Premier Division; bottom eight to decide who drops into National League

11 out of 12 SPL clubs needed to vote in favour of plans, while the proposal required approval of 23 out of 30 SFL clubs

One league body to replace SPL and SFL

Pyramid system at the bottom to allow automatic access to the bottom tier for new clubs

As well as changing from the current 12-10-10-10 set-up, the proposed package of change included merging the SPL and Scottish Football League into a single body and a re-distribution of income for the 42 senior clubs.

St Mirren and Ross County voted against the plans and thus scuppered the vote.

A late amendment to the plan, which would have changed the majority needed for future restructuring, was offered in an attempt to achieve the necessary support for approval.

Aberdeen cite a "unanimous support for the principles" following a general meeting of the SPL in January.

"The time and effort put into this process was huge and the SPL executive, board, restructuring team and legal representatives spent considerable time on this to enable final documents to be sent out to all SPL clubs," the Pittodrie club added.

"It was agreed by all parties that the key to unlocking the deadlock was to deliver far more meaningful games to the supporters that would also be attractive to broadcasters and sponsors alike.

"We found it difficult to understand why the two clubs that rejected the proposal waited until so late in the day to state they would vote against.

"Only by delivering a new organisational structure, as the proposal did, that significantly increases meaningful games enabling financial benefits to be passed down to all clubs will the game move forward.

"Voting reform and an all through financial distribution would also have occurred. It is extremely difficult to see another way of delivering all of these benefits that will receive the backing required."