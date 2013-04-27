Southend 0-1 Morecambe

Andrew Fleming struck the only goal of the game as Morecambe ended their season with victory over Southend.

Fleming's goal came after he robbed home defender Sean Clohessy, as he attempted to let the ball run out of play, before slotting home from close range.

Ryan Cresswell headed over for Southend and Gavin Tomlin's effort was well saved by visiting keeper Barry Roche.

Defeat means Southend managed just one win in their last 10 league matches.

Southend manager Phil Brown told BBC Essex:

"The first 30-35 minutes, we were throwing everything at the opposition. To be brutally honest we should have been two, even three ahead.

"But when you don't score you've always got to make sure the back door is closed.

"Unfortunately, our most consistent player of the season [Sean Clohessy] made a mistake [and] it was almost as if all the insecurities of playing at Roots Hall came flooding home.

"It's bitterly disappointing. We did the same last year. We were in the play-offs the majority of the season and fell by the way."

