Manchester United's Premier League title win in numbers

Manchester United wrapped up their 20th league title with a comprehensive victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Red Devils usurped neighbours City as they gained revenge for being dramatically pipped to last season's title.

United have won this season's Premier League crown with four games to spare and here BBC Sport looks at the statistics behind their success.

Manchester United's 20th title in numbers

The Old Trafford club's 20th title is more than any side in England, with Liverpool (18) and Arsenal (13) closest behind them. Chelsea have four top-flight titles while Manchester City have won the league three times.

The victory represents Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's 13th Premier League title and the 49th piece of silverware he has won in his career.

Robin van Persie in focus Appearances: 34

34 Goals: 24

24 Mins per goal: 115

115 Shooting accuracy: 55%

55% Chance conversion: 22%

22% Assists: 8

8 Pass completion: 80%

Manchester United have scored 78 league goals so far this season, which is 12 more than any other club.

The Red Devils also have the best shot conversion rate this term, converting 19.8% of attempts on goal.

Only Manchester City (30) have conceded fewer goals than United this season (35), while only City (15) have kept more clean sheets than their local rivals (13).

Manchester United striker Robin van Persie's hat-trick against Villa took his tally to 24 for the season and made him the Premier League's leading scorer.

The Dutch international has hit the woodwork more often than any other Premier League player this term (seven).

Of goalkeepers to have made more than 10 appearances this season, only Swansea's Gerhard Tremmel (82%) has a better save percentage than United's David De Gea (76%).

Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez has the best minutes per goal ratio of all regular players this season (one goal every 97 minutes).

Man Utd's leading title winners 13 - Ryan Giggs

- Ryan Giggs 11 - Paul Scholes

- Paul Scholes 8 - Gary Neville

- Gary Neville 7 - Denis Irwin, Roy Keane

- Denis Irwin, Roy Keane 6 - David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand, Phil Neville, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

- David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand, Phil Neville, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 5 - Wes Brown, Michael Carrick, Andrew Cole, Patrice Evra, John O'Shea, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic

United are the only team yet to concede a penalty this season; the last team to go through a Premier League campaign without conceding one was Arsenal in 1999-2000.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side have taken 84 points from 34 games this season, with the top-flight record at this stage being the 85 accrued by Chelsea in both 2004-05 and 2005-06.

In terms of goals scored, United this season (78) are someway short of their own Premier League record after 34 games (87 in 1999-2000).

Remaining targets

If Manchester United win their remaining four matches to end the season on 96 points they would set a new record points tally in the Premier League, surpassing Chelsea's 95 point tally in 2004-05.

The current record for wins in a single top-flight season is 29, set in both 2004-05 and 2005-06 by Chelsea. Manchester United have currently won 27.