BBC pundits' player of the year picks

BBC pundits and commentators, including Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage, pick their footballer of the year ahead of the PFA awards on Sunday 28 April.

The nominees for the PFA Player of the Year award are Robin van Persie and Michael Carrick of Manchester United, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Juan Mata, Tottenham's Gareth Bale, and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Bale and Hazard are also up for the Young Player of the Year award, along with Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere.

Top videos

Video

BBC pundits' player of the year picks

Video

Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Video

From Gran's house to the pub - how Kompany celebrated title win

Video

So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Video

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Video

Arsenal away form 'not good enough' - Keown

Video

Mourinho blasts Man Utd's 'bad reaction' & 'stylish' football

Top Stories