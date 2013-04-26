BBC pundits and commentators, including Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage, pick their footballer of the year ahead of the PFA awards on Sunday 28 April.

The nominees for the PFA Player of the Year award are Robin van Persie and Michael Carrick of Manchester United, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Juan Mata, Tottenham's Gareth Bale, and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Bale and Hazard are also up for the Young Player of the Year award, along with Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere.