QPR's Premier League relegation in statistics and numbers

Reading and QPR down after draw

Queens Park Rangers are heading back to the Championship after two seasons in the Premier League despite desperate attempts to keep the club in the top tier.

Despite spending tens of millions of pounds on new players since last July and replacing manager Mark Hughes with Harry Redknapp, the Hoops are down with three games of the season still remaining.

Here, BBC Sport documents an expensive campaign to forget for the club.

Five moments that shaped QPR's season

23 November 2012: Mark Hughes is sacked after 10 months in charge with the club bottom of the Premier League with just four points from their opening 12 games, including eight defeats.

24 November 2012: Harry Redknapp is appointed as Hughes's replacement, five months after being dismissed from his role at Tottenham.

02 January 2013: A late Shaun Wright-Phillips goal earns a stunning win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to revive hopes they can stay up.

07 April 2013: Bobby Zamora is sent off for a high challenge on Wigan's Jordi Gomez as Shaun Maloney's 94th-minute free-kick denies Redknapp's side what would have been a vital win. The red card rules the striker out of his side's next three crucial games.

28 April 2013: A goalless draw at fellow strugglers Reading sends both teams down with three games of the season still to go.

Queens Park Rangers' players are deflated after Shaun Maloney scores a stoppage time equaliser for Wigan at Loftus Road on 7 April

QPR's relegation in numbers

£46m - the reported amount, not including undisclosed fees, spent on players since 1 July, 2012

£24.5m - the amount Mark Hughes is reported to have spent, not including undisclosed fees, on transfers since 1 July, 2012

£21.5m - the amount Harry Redknapp is reported to have spent, not including undisclosed fees, on transfers in the 2013 January window

2012-13 league record under Mark Hughes Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Points 12 0 4 8 9 23 4

QPR boss Harry Redknapp says 'dream is still alive'

11 - the number of signings made from 1 July 2012 by Mark Hughes: Ryan Nelsen (Tottenham), free; Andy Johnson (Fulham), free; Robert Green (West Ham), free; Samba Diakité (Nancy), £4m*; Park Ji-Sung (Man United), £2.5m; Junior Hoilett (Blackburn), £4m; José Bosingwa (Chelsea) free; Júlio César (Inter Milan), undisclosed; Esteban Granero (Real Madrid), £9m*; Sam Magri (Portsmouth), free; Stéphane Mbia (Marseille), £5m*; * reported fee

5 - the number of signings made by Harry Redknapp: Tal Ben Haim (unattached), free; Loïc Rémy (Marseille), £8m*; Yun Suk-Young (Chunnam Dragons), £1m*; Christopher Samba (Anzhi Makhachkala), £12.5m; Jermaine Jenas (Tottenham), undisclosed. * reported fee

1 - the number of clean sheets the team has kept with Christopher Samba playing since signing the defender from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for £12.5m at the end of January.

5 - the number of clean sheets this season before Christopher Samba signed.

19% - Harry Redknapp has the lowest win percentage of any QPR manager in the Premier League. Neil Warnock 20%, Mark Hughes 20%, Gerry Francis 37%, RayWilkins 39%.

QPR dream in tatters - Redknapp

19 - Adel Taarabt has equalled the record for most substituted QPR player in the Premier League. He has been substituted 19 times. Kevin Gallen (1994-1996) is also on 19.

Only two sides in Premier League history have won fewer games by this stage of the season than QPR in 2012-13 - Derby (one) in 2007-08 and Sunderland (two) in 2005-06

The tone is set for a relegation campaign as Queens Park Rangers lose 5-0 at home to Swansea on the opening day of the season on 18 August

What they said...

Manager Mark Hughes (after QPR 0-5 Swansea on 18 August): "It was a poor start to a season and we expect to be much better. But it could be a blessing because we got it out of the way and we've got it out of our system."

Owner Tony Fernandes (after no wins from the opening six games on 1 October): "Keep calm. Mark will sort it out. Look at his record. We have a great manager."

2012-13 league record under Harry Redknapp Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Points 22 4 9 9 19 30 21

Mark Hughes (six days before being sacked on 23 November): "The club needs stability and that is what we are trying to bring."

Tony Fernandes (on appointing Harry Redknapp on 24 November): "He has a proven track record in the Premier League and has all the characteristics we were looking for to get us out of the current situation we find ourselves in."

Bobby Zamora is sent off during the game with Wigan Athletic on 7 April

Manager Harry Redknapp (after a surprise win over Chelsea on 2 January): "We're not doomed, we can turn it around.

Harry Redknapp (on signing Christopher Samba on 31 January): "This is an unbelievable signing. Chris is just what we need. He's a monster."

Harry Redknapp (after Wigan deny QPR a much needed win with a late equaliser on 7 April): "I need people to lift me, I don't know about the players. I need lifting, that is how I feel."

Harry Redknapp (on 26 April): "It's going to be difficult to come straight back up. You can't think you can walk straight through the league. The Championship is full of quality clubs, with great stadiums, it's just full of big clubs.

Harry Redknapp (after relegation is confirmed on 28 April): "My message to the fans is keep coming, keep supporting us - we will have fun trying to get out the Championship."

Tony Fernandes (after relegation is confirmed on 28 April): "The planning starts tomorrow. I'm meeting Harry Redknapp to discuss the squad. It's going to be tough but we will come back stronger."