Top managers from around the country offer their thoughts on David Moyes's appointment as the new manager of Manchester United.

QPR manager Harry Redknapp believes Moyes is the "perfect choice" for Manchester United and Chelsea interim boss Rafael Benitez thinks his former Merseyside rival "can win trophies" at Old Trafford, while we also hear from Mark Hughes and Paul Lambert.

Moyes, who was out of contract at Everton at the end of the season, has signed a six-year deal at Old Trafford.