Stoke City manager Tony Pulis is disappointed with the referee's decision to send off Charlie Adam for two bookable offences in their 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Adams was sent off seconds into the second half after tripping Jan Vertonghen, an incident which Pulis insisted changed the game.

Stoke took the lead when Steven Nzonzi headed in Charlie Adam's free-kick, but a Clint Dempsey equaliser and late strike from Emmanuel Adebayor kept Tottenham's Champions League qualification hopes alive.