Forest Green Rovers: Ex-Fleetwood midfielder Anthony Barry signs

Forest Green have signed midfielder Anthony Barry on a three-year deal following his release by Fleetwood.

The 26-year-old was one of 12 players not to be offered new contracts by the Cod Army earlier this month.

The ex-Yeovil and Chester man played 62 times for Fleetwood in a three-year spell, and helped them achieve back-to-back promotions into League Two.

However, he spent 17 months out with a knee injury before making his first-team return this January.

Barry said he had received offers from seven clubs, but had been impressed by the way Rovers manager David Hockaday and chairman Dale Vince had sold the club to him.

"As soon as I came down and sat around the table with Dale and David I knew FGR was for me. Their ambition matched mine.

"We want to win this league and then go on and win the next one, that ambition is clear," he continued.

He is the second Fleetwood player to move to Conference Premier Rovers following the arrival of striker Andy Mangan earlier this week.

"I think he's not only the best forward in this league, but also the league above," Barry added.