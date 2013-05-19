Continental Cup: Arsenal, Lincoln & Liverpool reach semi-finals

Holders Arsenal reached the Continental Cup semi-finals after coming from 2-1 down to beat Bristol Academy 4-2 in their final group game.

Liverpool also progressed as a 4-0 victory against Chelsea ensured they finished top of their group.

The Reds face Lincoln, who drew 1-1 with Birmingham City to reach a second successive Continental Cup semi-final.

Everton, who beat Doncaster Rovers Belles 3-1 on Saturday, will take on Arsenal in the other last-four game.

Arsenal Ladies 4-2 Bristol Academy WFC

Arsenal and Bristol meet in the FA Women's Cup final on 26 May - and if this dress rehearsal is anything to go by, there should be goals aplenty.

The Gunners had the most to lose, needing at least a draw to qualify, while Women's Super League leaders Bristol were already out of the competition.

What is the Continental Cup? The Continental Cup, named for sponsorship reasons, features the eight Women's Super League sides. Two groups of four compete in a round robin before the top two progress to knockout semi-finals and then a final.

Arsenal went ahead when striker Ellen White chased down a Jordan Nobbs pass to slide the ball beyond England colleague Siobhan Chamberlain.

Mark Sampson's young Bristol side were level three minutes later, however, when Nicola Watts struck a wonder volley beyond Arsenal keeper Rebecca Spencer.

And the Vixens went in ahead at the break when Ellen Curson made the most of a defensive mix-up to lob Spencer.

Arsenal hit back four minutes after the interval as midfielder Nobbs applied the finish to Gemma Davison's cross to level.

Danielle Carter put the Gunners in the driving seat five minutes later when she smashed the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

And Scotland international Kim Little finished the game off late on when she drilled home after good work from Steph Houghton, Nobbs and Davison.

Chelsea Ladies 0-4 Liverpool Ladies

Two quick first-half goals from striker Natasha Dowie put Liverpool in control against Chelsea.

The 24-year-old netted the opener after just 11 minutes, latching on to an Amanda Da Costa pass to lob keeper Shannon Lynn.

The Liverpool striker repeated the trick three minutes later, again lobbing Lynn after a smart diagonal ball from defender Lucy Bronze.

Sweden midfielder Louise Fors set up Nicole Rolser for the visitors' third, the Germany Under-20 international finishing confidently with a placed shot beyond the keeper.

Chelsea and England striker Eni Aluko almost pulled her side back into the match, forcing Sarah Quantrill into a diving save just after the half-hour.

Substitute Ester Dos Santos also came close for the home side but the Brazilian midfielder put her shot over the bar.

The visitors' victory was sealed just before the final whistle, however, when England midfielder Fara Williams swept home a free-kick.

Birmingham City Ladies 1-1 Lincoln Ladies

Lincoln entered their final group game knowing a draw with Birmingham would be enough to see them through.

But the Lady Imps were chasing the game with barely three minutes gone after Rachel Williams put the home side ahead.

The England striker collected a neat through-ball from Jo Potter to slot coolly past her international colleague Karen Bardsley.

Lincoln were given hope just before the break when they were awarded a penalty after midfielder Remi Allen was upended by substitute Hannah George, on for the injured Rachel Unitt.

Birmingham keeper Mary Earps superbly saved Allen's effort but Carla Cantrell reacted quickly to tuck in the rebound.

The home side were then denied a goal for a foul just before the break and Williams saw a free-kick cleared off the line.

But Lincoln kept their nerve to secure the point they needed to reach the semi-finals.