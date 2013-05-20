Monday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland striker Kenny Miller, currently with Vancouver Whitecaps, may be within 72 hours of joining Rangers for a third time. (Sun)

St Johnstone boss Steve Lomas said pinching third spot in the SPL on the last day was "just like winning the league". (Various)

The Scottish Football Writers' top player award went to Hibs striker Leigh Griffiths, with Dundee United's Stuart Armstrong picking up the young player prize and Celtic's Neil Lennon getting the manager's gong. (Various)

Winger James Dayton is leaving Kilmarnock to seek a new club over the summer. (Sun)

Striker Billy McKay warns Inverness CT that it's vital they hold on to manager Terry Butcher over the summer. (Sun)

Hearts legend John Robertson fears his former club will be hit with a points penalty for their financial troubles but is convinced it won't be until next season. (Daily Mail)

Jagiellonia Bialystok are offering Queen of the South striker Nicky Clark a tenfold rise in wages to move to Poland next season, with Rangers and Sheffield United also keen on the 21-year-old. (Daily Express)