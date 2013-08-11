Premier League 2013-14 season: Club-by-club guide

The 2013-14 Premier League season could be one of the most unpredictable to date with so many changes at the top.

This will be the first Premier League campaign without Sir Alex Ferguson in charge of Manchester United and there are at least four teams hoping to take advantage of David Moyes's inexperience of winning trophies.

Manchester City and Chelsea, both also under new management, and Tottenham have all spent big this summer, while Arsenal have kept hold of their key players and still have money to spend.

The spending is not restricted to this season's title contenders - Liverpool, Norwich, Southampton, Swansea and West Ham have all spent over £15m each this summer, as have Cardiff who, along with the other promoted sides Crystal Palace and Hull, will have to adjust to life back in England's top flight.

BBC Sport takes a look at what all 20 Premier League clubs have been up to over the summer and how they may get on this season.

ARSENAL

How they fared last season Premier League: Fourth FA Cup: Fifth round Capital One Cup: Quarter-final Champions League: Last 16

Players in: Yaya Sanogo (Auxerre) Free.

Players out: Chuks Aneke (Crewe) Loan, Martin Angha (Nuremberg) Free, Andrey Arshavin (Zenit St Petersburg) Free, Samir Bihmoutine (Released), Joel Campbell (Olympiakos) Loan, (Crystal Palace) Undisclosed, Reice Charles-Cook (Bury) Free, Francis Coquelin (Freiburg) Loan, Denilson (Sao Paulo) Free, Johan Djourou (Hamburg) Loan, Craig Eastmond (Colchester) Free, Kyle Ebecilio (Twente) Free, Gervinho (Roma) £8m, Sead Hajrovic (Released), Conor Henderson (Released), Vito Mannone (Sunderland) Undisclosed, Jernade Meade (Swansea) Free, Ignasi Miquel (Leicester) Loan, Elton Monteiro (Club Brugge) Undisclosed, Nigel Neita (Released), Joshua Rees (Released), Philip Roberts (Falkirk) Free, Andre Santos (Flamengo) Undisclosed, James Shea (Released), Sebastien Squillaci (Bastia) Free, Sanchez Watt (Colchester) Free, Jordan Wynter (Bristol City) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

The Gunners face north London and top-four rivals Tottenham in the third game of the season, at the Emirates on 1 September. The reverse fixture is on 15 March.

Full Arsenal fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC London 94.9's Ankur Desai: "The only player to come in is Yaya Sanogo, someone with an unproven track record but who already has a proven injury record.

"A season of mediocrity and lack of silverware will have the natives raising their voices and calling for Arsene Wenger to step aside, as unthinkable as it may seem."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: "Our base of young players can have a special bond and they are on the way upwards - they are not over the hill.

"They will be better this year and that is why I am confident we will be stronger this season."

For all the latest Arsenal news throughout the season, check out our Gunners club page.

ASTON VILLA

How they fared last season Premier League: 15th FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Semi-final

Players in: Leandro Bacuna (Groningen) Undisclosed, Nicklas Helenius (Aalborg) Fee could rise to £2m*, Antonio Luna (Sevilla) Undisclosed, Jores Okore (Nordsjaelland) Undisclosed, Jed Steer (Norwich) Compensation yet to be agreed, Aleksandar Tonev (Lech Poznan) Undisclosed.

Players out: Calum Barrett (Released), Joshua Barton (Released), Darren Bent (Fulham) Loan, Graham Burke (Shrewsbury) Loan, Courtney Cameron (Torquay) Free, (MK Dons) Loan, Daniel Devine (Released), Richard Dunne (QPR) Free, Brett Holman (Al Nasr) Free, Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) Free, Jean Makoun (Rennes) Undisclosed, Andy Marshall (Millwall) Free, Derrick Williams (Bristol City) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Villa face a very difficult start to the season, with their first three matches against Arsenal (away), Chelsea (away) and Liverpool (home).

Full Aston Villa fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC WM's Mike Taylor: "Paul Lambert has added a group of largely unfamiliar players to his squad, and if he is as successful as he was with a similar tactic last summer, Villa fans will be happy enough.

"A top-10 finish would be excellent, but a season keeping away from trouble would be progress."

Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke: "The objective is to do better than last season. We have quality in the team. We have to try to do better. That's our aim.

"It was maybe a tough beginning last season but we finished well, so why not do something good this season?"

For all the latest Aston Villa news throughout the season, check out our Villa club page.

CARDIFF

How they fared last season Championship: Champions FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: First round

Players in: John Brayford (Derby) £1.5m*, (Tottenham) £8m, Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen) £7.5m, Gary Medel (Sevilla) £11m*, Simon Moore (Brentford) Undisclosed.

Players out: Heidar Helguson (Released), Stephen McPhail (Released), Jesse Darko (Episkopi) Free, Nat Jarvis (Released), Ben Nugent (Brentford) Loan, Elliott Parish (Bristol City) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Cardiff will host Swansea in the first ever Welsh derby in the English top flight on 3 November. Swansea's home fixture is on 8 February.

Full Cardiff fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Wales' Rob Phillips: "Survival is the target for the club backed by the Malaysian millions of Vincent Tan.

"The eye-catching capture of England defender Steven Caulker from Tottenham shows intent; Craig Bellamy's insatiable drive and experience will be a key factor and South Korea international Kim Bo Kyung looks top-flight material."

Cardiff boss Malky Mackay: "We fully understand how different this season is going to be. It's something I'm going to be very open with the fans [about] in terms of the backing they are going to have to give us at certain times of the season.

"It is going to be difficult. This season we're going to be playing against some real top teams and it's something that we've got to look at over the whole season."

For all the latest Cardiff City news throughout the season, check out our Bluebirds club page.

CHELSEA

How they fared last season Premier League: Third FA Cup: Semi-final Capital One Cup: Semi-final Champions League: Group stage; Europa League: Winners; Fifa Club World Cup: Final

Players in: Cristian Cuevas (O'Higgins) £3m*, Stipe Perica (NK Zadar) Undisclosed, Andre Schurrle (Bayer Leverkusen) £18m, Mark Schwarzer (Fulham) Free, Marco van Ginkel (Vitesse Arnhem) £8m*.

Players out: Amin Affane (Energie Cottbus) Free, Patrick Bamford (MK Dons) Loan, Yossi Benayoun (Released), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV) Undisclosed, Billy Clifford (Yeovil) Loan, Thibaut Courtois (Atletico Madrid) Loan, Cristian Cuevas (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan, Abdul Deen-Conteh (Released), Paulo Ferreira (Released), (Blackburn) Loan, Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) Loan, Florent Malouda (Trabzonspor) Free, Marko Marin (Sevilla) Loan, Archange Nkumu (Released), Daniel Pappoe (Colchester) Loan, Oriol Romeu (Valencia) Loan, George Saville (Brentford) Loan, Ross Turnbull (Doncaster) Free, Sam Walker (Colchester) Loan, (Inter Milan) Loan.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Mourinho's third game back in charge of the Blues is on 26 August away to Premier League champions Manchester United, who are also under new management. They host the Red Devils on 18 January.

Full Chelsea fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC London 94.9's Andrew Rowley: "Chelsea enter the season in high spirits after the return of manager Jose Mourinho.

"He already has another squad capable of a title push. Many believe that Wayne Rooney could be the final piece in the jigsaw as Mourinho looks to end Chelsea's three-year wait for the title."

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho: "I think this pre-season has been very good, in sports terms and in social terms.

"We have some very young boys, but young boys with good talent. We can look to a good future even though the present is very good. The kids give a balance to the squad but also security for the future."

For all the latest Chelsea news throughout the season, check out our Blues club page.

CRYSTAL PALACE

How they fared last season Championship: Play-off winners FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Second round

Players in: (Rangers) Free,Jose Campana (Sevilla) Undisclosed, (Arsenal) Undisclosed, Stephen Dobbie (Brighton) Undisclosed, Dwight Gayle (Peterborough) Undisclosed, Elliot Grandin (Blackpool) Free, Kevin Phillips (Blackpool) Free, Jerome Thomas (West Brom) Free.

Players out: Jason Banton (MK Dons) Loan, Jermaine Easter (Millwall) Undisclosed, Ryan Inniss (Cheltenham) Loan, Alex Marrow (Blackburn) Undisclosed, Andre Moritz (Bolton) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Crystal Palace's start to the season could be key in their likely battle against relegation. Stoke, Sunderland, Swansea and Southampton are among their first six fixtures.

Full Crystal Palace fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC London 94.9's Jamie Reid: "Palace haven't made any marquee signings and you fear that it could be a tough season but manager Ian Holloway enjoyed his previous crack at the Premier League with Blackpool and learned a lot.

"Dwight Gayle should prove an astute signing. Anything other than relegation will represent a good season."

Crystal Palace boss Ian Holloway: "I know we've got a lot of building to do. I know what it's like to be a club that comes up late and we are not in the same echelons as the top half of this table.

"It's like starting a marathon and they are 20 miles away. Are we going to catch them? That's the target."

For all the latest Crystal Palace news throughout the season, check out our Eagles club page.

EVERTON

How they fared last season Premier League: Sixth FA Cup: Sixth round Capital One Cup: Third round

Players in: Antolin Alcaraz (Wigan) Free, Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) Loan, Arouna Kone (Wigan) £6m, Joel Robles (Atletico Madrid) Undisclosed.

Players out: Jake Bidwell (Brentford) Undisclosed, Johan Hammar (Malmo) Free, Thomas Hitzlsperger (Released), Jasper Johns (Sheffield United) Free, Sam Kelly (Released), (Brentford) Loan, Jan Mucha (Krylia Sovetov Samara) Free, Phil Neville (Retired).

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Everton's first match against David Moyes's Manchester United is not until 3 December. Moyes's return to Goodison Park is on 19 April.

Full Everton fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes: "The winds of change have been blowing around Goodison Park. The signings of Kone, Alcaraz and Robles were widely expected, but the capture of Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu was not.

"There's an air of optimism at Everton, although that could change if Marouane Fellaini or Leighton Baines are sold."

Everton boss Roberto Martinez: "We should be fighting to one day be in the Champions League spots.

"We cannot expect that to be a target straight away. The only thing I want is that every fan at Everton can be proud of what we are trying to do."

For all the latest Everton news throughout the season, check out our Toffees club page.

FULHAM

How they fared last season Premier League: 12th FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Second round

Players in: Fernando Amorebieta (Atletico Bilbao) Free, Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Loan, Derek Boateng (Dnipro) Free, Ange-Freddy Plumain (Lens) Free, Sascha Riether (Cologne) Undisclosed, Maarten Stekelenburg (Roma) Undisclosed, Adel Taarabt (QPR) Loan.

Players out: Chris Baird (Released), Dan Burn (Birmingham) Loan, Simon Davies (Released), Mahamadou Diarra (Released), Thomas Donegan (Released), Corey Gameiro (Sydney) Free, James Musa (Released), Richard Peniket (Tamworth) Free, Mladen Petric (Released), Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea) Free, Alex Smith (Swindon) Free, Csaba Somogyi (Released), Ryan Williams (Oxford) Loan.

Summer so far:

Mohamed Al Fayed ends his 16-year stint as Fulham owner by selling the club to Shahid Khan, owner of NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars.

Left-back John Arne Riise reveals that he expects to leave the club after two seasons at Craven Cottage.

Key fixtures:

If Fulham find themselves in a relegation scrap, the final three games of the season could easily be against close rivals in that fight - they face Hull, Stoke and Crystal Palace.

Full Fulham fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC London 94.9's Emma Jones: "Fulham got most of their summer spending done early on, and it will be interesting to see how goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg performs.

"We have yet to see if new owner Shahid Khan will be as generous as his predecessor, and what difference that might make to the club's ambitions."

Fulham winger Ashkan Dejagah: "I cannot wait to start the new season. We have a good team. We showed that at times last season.

"We have to concentrate in every game from the first minute. The team is fit and we are confident of a good season."

For all the latest Fulham news throughout the season, check out our Cottagers club page.

HULL CITY

How they fared last season Championship: Second FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Second round

Players in: George Boyd (Peterborough) Free, Curtis Davies (Birmingham) £2.25m*, Ahmed Elmohamady (Sunderland) £2m, Maynor Figueroa (Wigan) Free, Danny Graham (Sunderland) Loan, Steve Harper (Newcastle) Free, (Tottenham) £5m, (Tottenham) Loan, Allan McGregor (Besiktas) £1.5m, Yannick Sagbo (Evian) Undisclosed.

Players out: Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth) Free, Tom Cairney (Blackburn) Loan, Lewis Clarkson (Released), Mark Cullen (Luton) Free, Andy Dawson (Scunthorpe) Free, Jamie Devitt (Chesterfield) Free, Kealan Dillon (St Mirren) Free, Danny East (Portsmouth) Free, Daniel Emerton (Northampton) Free, Corry Evans (Blackburn) Undisclosed, Jack Hobbs (Nottingham Forest) Loan, Francis McCaffrey (Released), Paul McKenna (Released), Seyi Olofinjana (Released), Mark Oxley (Oldham Athletic) Loan, Jay Simpson (Released).

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Hull face a very difficult start - with two of their first three fixtures away to likely title contenders Chelsea and Manchester City.

Full Hull fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Humberside's Matt Dean: "Hull City's summer recruitment has been careful and considered. Steve Bruce has operated on a strict budget.

"Premier League survival will rest on scoring enough goals. It's been a problem for the club in recent years and must be addressed if they're to stay up."

Hull striker Danny Graham: "It's exactly the same as when I joined Swansea a couple of years ago, a club coming up into the Premier League. The stories for the two clubs are very similar.

"It's a good club with a top manager, a fantastic stadium and some very good players."

For all the latest Hull City news throughout the season, check out our Tigers club page.

LIVERPOOL

How they fared last season Premier League: Seventh FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Fourth round Europa League: Last 32

Players in: Luis Alberto (Sevilla) £6.8m*, Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) £7m, Simon Mignolet (Sunderland) £9m, Kolo Toure (Manchester City) Free.

Players out: Tyrell Belford (Swindon) Free, Jamie Carragher (Retired), Andy Carroll (West Ham) £15m, Conor Coady (Sheffield United) Loan, (West Ham) £5m, Peter Gulacsi (Red Bull Salzburg) Undisclosed, Henoc Mukendi (Partick) Loan, Michael Ngoo (Yeovil) Loan, (Napoli) Loan, Jack Robinson (Blackpool) Loan, Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea) £5m, Jay Spearing (Bolton) Undisclosed, Jamie Stephens (Newport) Free, Suso (Almeria) Loan, Danny Wilson (Hearts) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Liverpool do not have to wait long to face traditional rivals Manchester United, managed by ex-Everton boss David Moyes. They meet on 1 September, the third match day of the season, with the Old Trafford game on 15 March.

Full Liverpool fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy: "The Luis Suarez situation isn't ideal, and if he does leave, then the club will have lost a world-class talent.

"Jamie Carragher will be a big miss but there are some good young players coming through, plus a clutch of new signings. Top four and silverware will be the target."

Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen: "This season we have had the chance to get players in early, which has been great to allow us to have a full pre-season working together.

"If we have any injuries or suspensions we have players who can step in and do the job just as well, so I think the signs are really positive in those regards."

For all the latest Liverpool news throughout the season, check out our Reds club page.

MANCHESTER CITY

How they fared last season Premier League: Second FA Cup: Final Capital One Cup: Third round Champions League: Group stage

Players in: Fernandinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) £30m, Stevan Jovetic (Fiorentina) £22m, Jesus Navas (Sevilla) £14.9m, Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) £20m.

Players out: Wayne Bridge (Reading) Free, Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday) Undisclosed, Maicon (Roma) Undisclosed, Filippo Mancini (Released), Ryan McGivern (Hibernian) Free, Karim Rekik (PSV Eindhoven) Loan, Roque Santa Cruz (Malaga) Free, Carlos Tevez (Juventus) £12m, Kolo Toure (Liverpool) Free, Reece Wabara (Doncaster) Loan.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

New boss Manuel Pellegrini may have a chance to ease himself into the Premier League with their first four games against Newcastle, Cardiff, Hull and Stoke - before a derby against Manchester United.

Full Manchester City fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Manchester's Ian Cheeseman: "City have a new manager, Manuel Pellegrini, and by the end of August could have six new players.

"The early reports on the new manager seem to suggest he's a people person. Will the wounded animal be back to regain the title, or will they regret ditching Roberto Mancini?"

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini: "I'm not only here to win trophies, I'm here to work with young players. I'm not concerned about finishing second. I'm not concerned about the pressures.

"Man City fans will see a different way of playing than they have seen in other years. We will try to be an attractive team."

For all the latest Manchester City news throughout the season, check out our City club page.

MANCHESTER UNITED

How they fared last season Premier League: Champions FA Cup: Sixth round Capital One Cup: Fourth round Champions League: Last 16

Players in: Guillermo Varela (Atletico Penarol) Undisclosed.

Players out: Reece Brown (Watford) Free, John Cofie (Barnsley) Free, Michele Fornasier (Sampdoria) Free, Luke Giverin (Released), Luke Hendrie (Released), Reece James (Carlisle) Loan, Luke McCullough (Doncaster) Free, Sean McGinty (Sheffield United) Free, Paul Scholes (Retired), Ryan Tunnicliffe (Ipswich) Loan, Gyliano van Velzen (Utrecht) Free, Frederic Veseli (Ipswich) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

David Moyes will face former club Everton on 3 December at Old Trafford. His return to Goodison Park is on 19 April.

Full Manchester United fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice: "New manager David Moyes has inherited a title-winning squad full of quality and depth, and will hope to add his own signings before the transfer deadline.

"In his farewell speech, Sir Alex Ferguson asked the fans to give Moyes some time, but silverware is expected every season at Old Trafford."

Manchester United boss David Moyes: "I think we'd like to have a bit more continuity than we've had in pre-season.

"We've had one or two players dropping in and out because of injury but the players have been great and I look forward to the season starting."

For all the latest Manchester United news throughout the season, check out our Red Devils club page.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

How they fared last season Premier League: 16th FA Cup: Third round Carling Cup: Third round Europa League: Quarter-final

Players in: Olivier Kemen (Metz) Undisclosed, Loic Remy (QPR) Loan.

Players out: Mehdi Abeid (Panathinaikos) Loan, Adam Campbell (Carlisle) Loan, Shane Ferguson (Birmingham) Loan, Steve Harper (Hull) Free, JJ Hooper (Northampton) Free, Yven Moyo (Released), James Perch (Wigan) Undisclosed, Michael Richardson (Accrington) Loan, Danny Simpson (QPR) Free, James Tavernier (Shrewsbury) Loan.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Newcastle visit rivals Sunderland on 27 October and host the Black Cats on 1 February.

Full Newcastle United fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Newcastle's Mick Lowes: "A repeat of the feel-good success of 2012, or a second successive fractious campaign riddled with uncertainty? Who really knows what's in store?

"A stronger squad than that of two years ago and the absence of last season's European distractions - and hopefully injuries - suggests the former."

Newcastle midfielder Vurnon Anita: "I can't wait to show the fans what we have been working on and where we are," he told the Evening Chronicle.

"We have played good football in training and we want to show it in the Premier League. I can't wait for the season to get started."

For all the latest Newcastle United news throughout the season, check out our Magpies club page.

NORWICH CITY

How they fared last season Premier League: 11th FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Quarter-final

Players in: Leroy Fer (Twente) Undisclosed, Javier Garrido (Lazio) Undisclosed, Gary Hooper (Celtic) £5m*, Carlo Nash (Stoke) Free, Martin Olsson (Blackburn) Undisclosed, Nathan Redmond (Birmingham) £3.2m, Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Sporting Lisbon) £8.5m*.

Players out: Tom Adeyemi (Birmingham) Free, Lee Camp (Released), Scott Olumide Durojaiye (Falkirk) Free, George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) Free, Grant Holt (Wigan Athletic) £2m, Simeon Jackson (Eintracht Braunschweig) Free, Chris Martin (Derby) Free, Marc Tierney (Bolton) Free, Declan Rudd (Preston) Loan, Ramil Sheriff (Released), Korey Smith (Oldham) Free, Jed Steer (Aston Villa) Compensation yet to be agreed, Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) Loan, James Vaughan (Huddersfield) Undisclosed, Elliott Ward (Bournemouth) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

If Norwich are going to stay up, they will want to have the job done before their last four games, which are against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Full Norwich City fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Norfolk's Chris Goreham: "It's been another summer of change with Grant Holt being sold. Big things are expected of record signing Ricky van Wolfswinkel. The rest of City's summer business looks shrewd.

"The Canaries will be hoping to build on solid finishes in their first two Premier League seasons since promotion."

Norwich boss Chris Hughton: "We've had two very good seasons in this division, but this season - irrespective of what we've brought in - will start just as hard as last season started.

"It's still making sure we start next season's Premier League in the division - that's always the objective - but we want to make progress."

For all the latest Norwich City news throughout the season, check out our Canaries club page.

SOUTHAMPTON

How they fared last season Premier League: 14th FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Fourth round

Players in: Dejan Lovren (Lyon) £8.5m*, Victor Wanyama (Celtic) £12.5m.

Players out: Danny Butterfield (Released), Richard Chaplow (Millwall) Free, Ryan Dickson (Colchester) Free, Tommy Forecast (Released), Vegard Forren (Molde FK) Undisclosed, Sam Hoskins (Yeovil) Free, Ben Reeves (MK Dons) Free, Frazer Richardson (Middlesbrough) Free, Dan Seaborne (Yeovil) Free, Alberto Seidi (Released), Steve de Ridder (Utrecht) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Southampton have the chance to secure some early points with West Brom, Sunderland, Norwich and West Ham their first four opponents.

Full Southampton fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore: "Saints have acquired two of their top targets in Dejan Lovren and Victor Wanyama, and look to have more backbone and defensive solidity.

"They are still searching for a top striker. If they add quality up front before the window shuts, then expect Saints to become a top-10 side."

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis: "Over the course of pre-season we've managed to test ourselves against different styles of play, against good opposition.

"Pre-season is all about building your fitness and getting ready for the first game of the season, so now we're getting that little bit closer everyone's getting a bit more excited. We've got a lot to look forward to this year and hopefully we can get off to a good start at West Brom."

For all the latest Southampton news throughout the season, check out our Saints club page.

STOKE CITY

How they fared last season Premier League: 13th FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Second round

Players in: (New England Revolution) Free [deal to go through on 1 January], Marc Muniesa (Barcelona) Free, Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven) £3m.

Players out: Michael Clarkson (Released), Rory Delap (Burton) Free, Matthew Gledhill (Sligo Rovers) Free, Jadan Hall (Released), Matthew Lund (Rochdale) Free, Andrew Musungu (Released), Carlo Nash (Norwich) Free, Michael Owen (Retired), George Rigg (Released), Mamady Sidibe (Released), Matthew Upson (Brighton) Free, Dean Whitehead (Middlesbrough) Free.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Mark Hughes's fourth game in charge will be against former club Manchester City. His return to the Etihad Stadium is on 22 February.

Full Stoke City fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Stoke's Graham McGarry: "Many may see changing their manager as a risk, but a change of style from their notoriously direct approach will bring fresh optimism for the faithful Stoke fans.

"If goals can be added to a team that is usually hard to beat then it will be a good season for the Potters."

Stoke boss Mark Hughes: "It's not a case of wiping away all the hard work that's been put in place in previous seasons. That would be crazy.

"But I would like to think I can make them a bit more offensive and maybe that's where the club hasn't helped itself in the past - by not scoring enough goals."

For all the latest Stoke City news throughout the season, check out our Potters club page.

SUNDERLAND

How they fared last season Premier League: 17th FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Fourth round

Players in: Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar) Undisclosed, El Hadji Ba (Le Havre) Free, Cabral (Basel) Free, Ondrej Celustka (Trabzonspor) Loan, Modibo Diakite (Lazio) Free, Emanuele Giaccherini (Juventus) £6.5m, David Moberg Karlsson (Gothenburg) Undisclosed, Vito Mannone (Arsenal) Undisclosed, Valentin Roberge (Maritimo) Free, Duncan Watmore (Altrincham) undisclosed.

Players out: Titus Bramble (Released), Anthony Callaghan (Released), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull) £2m, Danny Graham (Hull) Loan, Matthew Kilgallon (Blackburn) Free, Simon Mignolet (Liverpool) £9m, Alfred N'Diaye (Eskisehirspor) Loan, Ryan Noble (Burnley) Free, Adam Reed (Burton) Free, Ben Wilson (Cambridge) Free.

Summer so far:

Sunderland boss Paolo Di Canio is joined by his fellow Italians Roberto De Fanti and Valentino Angeloni as director of football and chief scout respectively.

The Professional Footballers' Association investigates disciplinary action taken by Di Canio after he fined seven of his players for breaches of discipline.

Key fixtures:

Sunderland host rivals Newcastle on 27 October and visit the Magpies on 1 February.

Full Sunderland fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Newcastle's Nick Barnes: "Signing so many players from abroad with no Premier League experience is risky.

"If they can adjust to the rigours of the English winter then Sunderland could enjoy a successful season. The manager's temperament will be under the spotlight but there's no doubt this season will be an adventure."

Sunderland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood: "There are a lot of new signings in the squad and we're evolving to the way the manager wants us to play.

"The lads who were here when he arrived last season know what he expects from us. Now it's up to the new players to get up to speed. They have done really well."

For all the latest Sunderland news throughout the season, check out our Black Cats club page.

SWANSEA

How they fared last season Premier League: Ninth FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Winners

Players in: Jordi Amat (Espanyol) £2.5m, Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) £12m, Jose Canas (Real Betis) Free, Jonathan de Guzman (Villarreal) Loan, Alex Gogic (Olympiakos) Undisclosed, Jernade Meade (Arsenal) Free, Alejandro Pozuelo (Real Betis) Undisclosed, Jonjo Shelvey (Liverpool) £5m, Gregor Zabret (NK Domzale) Undisclosed.

Players out: Kemy Agustien (Brighton) Free, Kyle Bartley (Birmingham City) Loan, David Cornell (St Mirren) Loan, Gwion Edwards (St Johnstone) Loan, Mark Gower (Charlton) Free, Alan Tate (Yeovil) Loan.

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Swansea will visit Cardiff in the first ever Welsh derby in the English top flight on 3 November. Swansea's home fixture is on 8 February.

Full Swansea fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC Radio Wales' Mark Poyser: "The Swans have a tough act to follow after exceeding all expectations with a ninth-place finish and a first major trophy.

"Now they have to contend with a Europa League campaign. But they have strengthened, and record signing Wilfried Bony looks to have the potential to be a big hit."

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer: "I think the club can continue to improve. We have made some quality signings and the squad strength is very good now.

"You look at the potential of the club when you are making key decisions like [a new contract] and I don't see the club going downhill in any way. I can only see it going up and up."

For all the latest Swansea City news throughout the season, check out our Swans club page.

TOTTENHAM

How they fared last season Premier League: Fifth FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Fourth round Europa League: Quarter-final

Players in: Etienne Capoue (Toulouse) £9m*, (FC Twente) £7m*, Paulinho (Corinthians) £17m, Roberto Soldado (Valencia) £26m.

Players out: Jack Barthram (Swindon) Free, David Bentley (Released), John Bostock (Royal Antwerp) Free, Nathan Byrne (Swindon) Undisclosed, (Cardiff) £8m, Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders) £6m*, Tomislav Gomelt (Royal Antwerp) Loan, Grant Hall (Swindon) Loan, (Hull) £5m, Bongani Khumalo (Doncaster) Loan, (Hull) Loan, Massimo Luongo (Swindon) Loan, Ryan Mason (Swindon) Loan, Jack Munns (Released), Jake Nicholson (Released), Alex Pritchard (Swindon Town) Loan, Adam Smith (Derby) Loan, William Gallas (Released).

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

Spurs visit north London and top four rivals Arsenal in the third game of the season, on 1 September. The reverse fixture is on 15 March.

Full Tottenham fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC London 94.9's Nick Godwin: "A year ago Spurs were hoping to return to the Champions League and hang on to their biggest star. Twelve months later, not much has changed.

"You get the feeling that Andres Villas-Boas's risk-averse employers will have to gamble to take the club back into the top four."

Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas: "Our step at the moment is to be into the Champions League, probably not title contenders but we hope to be competitive next season if we manage to do things properly in the summer."

For all the latest Tottenham Hotspur news throughout the season, check out our Spurs club page.

WEST BROM

How they fared last season Premier League: Eighth FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Third round

Players in: Nicolas Anelka (Juventus) Free, Diego Lugano (Paris St-Germain) Loan, Goran Popov (Dynamo Kiev) Loan, (Udinese) Loan.

Players out: Scott Allan (Birmingham) Loan, Marc Antoine-Fortune (Wigan) Free, James Hurst (Crawley Town) Free, Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest) Free, Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) Free, Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) Free.

Summer so far:

The Baggies initially release experienced midfielder Zoltan Gera but re-sign him days before the new season starts.

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu signs a two-year contract extension with the Baggies, with the club having the option to extend it to 2017.

Right-back Steven Reid is handed a new one-year deal despite falling short of the number of appearances needed to trigger an automatic extension.

West Brom reject an offer from Chelsea for 16-year-old midfielder Isaiah Brown.

Key fixtures:

Manager Steve Clarke comes up against his former boss Jose Mourinho for the first time when the Baggies visit Chelsea on 9 November. The return game at The Hawthorns is on 11 February.

Full West Brom fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC WM's Mike Taylor: "The Baggies appeared to run out of steam in the second half of last season having been superb in the first, and a poor start would raise some concerns.

"A safe run to mid-table might not sound thrilling but it would represent another efficient job."

West Brom boss Steve Clarke: "The sole focus at the club is trying to build on what we did last season.

"Hopefully Nicolas Anelka will be able to inspire the other players to even greater heights than we managed to achieve last year."

For all the latest West Bromwich Albion news throughout the season, check out our Baggies club page.

WEST HAM

How they fared last season Premier League: 10th FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Third round

Players in: Adrian (Real Betis) Free, Andy Carroll (Liverpool) £15m, (Liverpool) £5m, Razvan Rat (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free, Danny Whitehead (Stockport County) Undisclosed.

Players out: Carlton Cole (released), Robert Hall (Bolton Wanderers) Compensation yet to be agreed, Jake Larkins (Leyton Orient) Free, Gary O'Neil (QPR) Free, Jack Powell (Released), Jami Rafati (Released), Eoin Wearen (Released).

Summer so far:

Key fixtures:

West Ham's £15m striker Andy Carroll will get the chance to try to prove Liverpool were wrong to sell him when the Hammers head to Anfield on 7 December. The Reds visit Upton Park on 5 April.

Full West Ham fixture list

EXPERT'S VIEW: BBC London 94.9's Phil Parry: "The Hammers made a solid return to the top flight and it is difficult to see beyond the same for this year.

"A manager who prepares with precision, a squad with plenty of experience and a striker in the shape of Andy Carroll who will want to prove big points."

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce: "This has been one of the quietest summers I've had," he told talkSPORT.

"We have done some good business. Andy Carroll has come in, we've got a new goalkeeper in Adrian from Real Betis, who seems to be settling in very well, and Razvan Rat will help strengthen the defence."

For all the latest West Ham news throughout the season, check out our Hammers club page.

* denotes reported fee as it was officially undisclosed.