BBC Sport - Archive: James Alexander Gordon - the voice behind the football results

Archive: James Alexander Gordon

Speaking in 2007, James Alexander Gordon reveals what it is like being the distinct voice of BBC Radio 5 live's classified football results at the start of Sports Report.

Jag, as he was affectionately known, read the football results on BBC radio for 40 years and was one of the most recognisable voices in British broadcasting.

Gordon died on Monday aged 78. He retired in 2013 following throat surgery after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Top Stories