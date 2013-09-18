Teams learn CHAN groups after draw

South Africa and debutants Mauritania are among the 16 teams to have learned on Wednesday who they will face in next year's African Nations Championship.

The tournament, which is for locally based players, will take place between 11 January and 1 February.

Four groups of four teams have been drawn for the event's third edition.

Mauritania have qualified for a continental tournament for the first time after pulling off a shock 2-1 aggregate win over Senegal.

Group A: South Africa, Mali, Nigeria, Mozambique

Group B: Zimbabwe, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Morocco

Group C: Ghana, Libya, Ethiopia, Congo

Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Burundi, Mauritania

The minnows, who are coached by Frenchman Patrice Neveu (pictured), will face a stern test in a group that includes DR Congo who beat Ghana to win the first edition of CHAN in 2009.

In Group B Morocco will be fancied to do well having beaten holders Tunisia in the first qualifying round.

South Africa, who qualified automatically as hosts, have been drawn against fierce rivals Nigeria in Group A.

Nigeria are making their first appearance at the finals, having qualified with a 4-3 victory over Ivory Coast.

Placed together in Group C, Ghana and Libya secured their places after opponents Benin and Algeria withdrew.

Cape Town, Mangaung and Polokwane are the host cities for the 2014 tournament and group winners and runners-up will advance to the quarter-finals.

The inaugural CHAN tournament was held in Ivory Coast and two years later, in 2011, Sudan hosted the event.