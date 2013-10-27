Andre Villas-Boas criticises Tottenham Hotspur fans

Media playback is not supported on this device Villas-Boas unhappy with negative atmosphere

Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said the home support at White Hart Lane made the 1-0 win over Hull feel like an away game for his side.

Frustrated for long periods, Spurs climbed to fourth in the Premier League courtesy of Roberto Soldado's penalty.

"We looked like the away team. We played in a difficult atmosphere with almost no support," said Villas-Boas.

"We have a wonderful set of fans but they can do better. We don't need the negativity of today."

Home or away? This season, Spurs have won three of their five home league games, taking victory in three of four away from home. Last season, they won 11 at home compared to 10 away, but scored eight more goals on their travels.

The 36-year-old Portuguese, in his second season as Spurs manager, told BBC Sport: "Away from home their support has been amazing; we play with no fear and we need that atmosphere at White Hart Lane.

"We didn't have the support we should have done. There was much anxiety from the stands, the players had to do it alone.

"We spoke about it at half-time. I told the players that we would have to do it on our own. They had to dig deep and look for the strength within themselves. They also believed that it's not easy to play in this stadium when the atmosphere is like this."

Fielding a five-man defence, Hull contained Spurs for much of the game, largely restricting the home side to long-range efforts.

In the end, Spurs climbed to fourth in the Premier League through Soldado's spot-kick, which was awarded after Ahmed Elmohamady was adjudged to have used his arm to block Jan Vertonghen's cross.

"It was never going to be easy against a team that defended their goal so well," said former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas. "Their objective was to prevent us from scoring that first goal and it was a strategy that almost worked for them.

"The difference today is that we were patient. I compliment the boys for what they did, it was a great work-rate.

"We did it for ourselves and came out with an important win that puts us in a very good position in the league."

Hull manager Steve Bruce said referee Michael Oliver's decision to award the penalty was "a joke" and that has team had been "robbed".

"It was a harsh decision, difficult for the ref to judge," added Villas-Boas. "Sometimes they are not given and Brucey will be devastated by that decision."

Spurs and England winger Andros Townsend needed treatment after falling into a photographers' pit late in the game.

"He's in a lot of pain but he assures me he will be OK," said Villas-Boas. "He fell quite deep into that hole, he twisted his wrist."