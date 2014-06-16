World Cup - Group G
Germany 4-0 Portugal

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport in Salvador

World Cup 2014: Germany 4-0 Portugal highlights

Story of the match:

  • Muller scores a hat-trick
  • Portugal's Pepe sent off in the first half
  • Hummels heads in Germany's second before being injured
  • Portugal suffer their heaviest defeat at the World Cup

Thomas Muller scored the first hat-trick of the 2014 World Cup as Germany produced a ruthless attacking display to destroy 10-man Portugal and open their World Cup campaign in style.

The 24-year-old, who scored five goals to win the Golden Boot in South Africa four years ago, took his World Cup total to eight with a sensational performance.

The Bayern Munich forward dispatched an early penalty, drilled home Germany's third and tapped in a fourth, with centre-back Mats Hummels heading the second before going off with a knee injury.

Portugal lost defender Pepe to a needless red card at 2-0 after he appeared to headbutt Muller, and Paulo Bento's men could not recover as Cristiano Ronaldo had little chance to impress.

The result was wrapped up with plenty of time to spare, putting Germany in pole position to dominate Group G and fuelling hopes of a first World Cup triumph since 1990.

Although Joachim Low's men had won each of the past three meetings between these sides, including at the same stage of Euro 2012, Portugal made the better start, with Ronaldo to the fore.

The Real Madrid forward was troubled by knee and thigh problems in the build-up, but showed no sign of discomfort. His early break set up Hugo Almeida for a weak shot, before the two-time Ballon d'Or winner beat Per Mertesacker and drew an alert save from Manuel Neuer.

Portugal's Pepe (left) and Germany's Thomas Muller
Since 2002, Portugal have had six red cards in 15 World Cup games - twice as many as any other side

That scare seemed to spark Germany into life. Sami Khedira missed an open goal after a poor clearance by goalkeeper Rui Patricio, but the opener would soon arrive.

Muller, Mesut Ozil and Mario Gotze were causing Portugal all manner of problems and, when the latter was hauled down after forcing his way past Joao Pereira, referee Milorad Mazic pointed to the spot. The penalty was tucked into the bottom corner by Muller.

Germany stats

That settled Germany into a rhythm, executing their 4-2-1-2-1 formation far better than Portugal to look solid at the back and capable of threatening every time they came forward.

Nani drilled a rare Portugal effort narrowly over the bar, but Gotze almost doubled the lead with a shot that deflected wide. Then, following Toni Kroos's resultant corner, Hummels did burnish the advantage, exploiting Portugal's sloppy zonal marking to head powerfully past Patricio.

Portugal briefly rallied. Fabio Coentrao inexplicably tried to cross for Ronaldo when he should have shot and Eder - on the the injured Almeida - headed over.

But any hopes they harboured of a comeback were dashed when Muller fell after what looked like a flailing arm from Pepe, who reacted by bending down and nudging his head against that of the grounded German.

Portugal coach Bento seemed appalled at the Real Madrid defender's actions, and Portugal's afternoon deteriorated further when Bruno Alves struck a clearance straight into the body of Muller, who reacted sharply to lash a shot under Patricio.

The contrast on the two benches as the half-time whistle blew was stark - all smiles and high-fives among the Germans, bowed heads and dejection among the Portuguese - and the interval did little to change things.

The Muller-Ozil-Gotze axis continued to wreak havoc and they combined again as Gotze slipped Ozil though, but the Arsenal playmaker was denied by Patricio and Muller headed the rebound over.

Ozil's disappointment at being replaced by Chelsea's Andre Schurrle epitomised how much Germany were enjoying the game, and Gotze went close again after a stunning counter-attack involving Muller and Schurrle.

The only downside for Low's side was a knee injury to Hummels but Portugal had plenty to ponder, not least the irate Ronaldo, who was furious not to earn a penalty for Benedikt Hoewedes's challenge on Eder.

Their day would get worse still, though, when Muller completed the rout after Schurrle's drive was repelled. It was the first time Portugal had conceded four goals in a World Cup match.

Ronaldo almost had the final word with a blistering free-kick, but Neuer proved his equal.

Germany forward Thomas Muller:

"I've been involved in the last three major tournaments so I'm used to the pressure.

"But to score three goals in one game - that's pretty amazing, and the goals just got better and better. It's fantastic, but the merit also goes to the rest of the team.

"I just felt a blow from Pepe's fist, but I can't really remember much of what happened after."

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel with Fifa president Sepp Blatter sitting on her left
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre) celebrates the second goal
Germany defender Mats Hummels (right) is challenged by Portugal forward Hugo Almeida
Hummels (right) won the Uefa Under-21 Championship with Germany in 2009
Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany player Julian Draxler
Julian Draxler took the chance to post a selfie with Chancellor Merkel
(left to right) Sergio Garcia, Markus Kuhn of the NY Giants and US Open winner Martin Kaymer
Sergio Garcia, Markus Kuhn of the NY Giants and US Open winner Martin Kaymer watched the match in New York

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 20Boateng
  • 4Höwedes
  • 16Lahm
  • 17Mertesacker
  • 5HummelsSubstituted forMustafiat 73'minutes
  • 6Khedira
  • 18Kroos
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forPodolskiat 82'minutes
  • 8ÖzilSubstituted forSchürrleat 63'minutes
  • 19Götze

Substitutes

  • 2Großkreutz
  • 3Ginter
  • 7Schweinsteiger
  • 9Schürrle
  • 10Podolski
  • 11Klose
  • 12Zieler
  • 14Draxler
  • 15Durm
  • 21Mustafi
  • 22Weidenfeller
  • 23Kramer

Portugal

  • 12Rui Patrício
  • 21João PereiraBooked at 11mins
  • 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forAlmeidaat 65'minutes
  • 4Miguel VelosoSubstituted forRicardo Costaat 45'minutes
  • 3PepeBooked at 37mins
  • 2Bruno Alves
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 16Meireles
  • 9Hugo AlmeidaSubstituted forÉderat 28'minutes
  • 17Nani
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Eduardo
  • 6Carvalho
  • 10Vieirinha
  • 11Éder
  • 13Ricardo Costa
  • 14Neto
  • 15Rafa Silva
  • 18Varela
  • 19Almeida
  • 20Amorim
  • 22Beto
  • 23Postiga
Referee:
Milorad Mazic
Attendance:
51,081

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Germany 4, Portugal 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Germany 4, Portugal 0.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Per Mertesacker (Germany).

Eder (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Germany. Sami Khedira tries a through ball, but André Schürrle is caught offside.

Jerome Boateng (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul Meireles (Portugal).

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Per Mertesacker (Germany).

Eder (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Lukas Podolski replaces Thomas Müller.

Foul by Jerome Boateng (Germany).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 4, Portugal 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Philipp Lahm (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Benedikt Höwedes (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bruno Alves (Portugal).

Attempt saved. Nani (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Shkodran Mustafi replaces Mats Hummels.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mats Hummels (Germany) because of an injury.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by João Pereira.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Schürrle with a through ball.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.

Attempt blocked. Nani (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by André Schürrle (Germany).

Ricardo Costa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. André Almeida replaces Fábio Coentrão because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fábio Coentrão (Portugal) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. André Schürrle replaces Mesut Özil.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jerome Boateng (Germany).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Mario Götze (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003123
2Mexico11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Croatia100113-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11005143
2Chile11003123
3Australia100113-20
4Spain100115-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia11003033
2Ivory Coast11002113
3Japan100112-10
4Greece100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Costa Rica11003123
2Italy11002113
3England100112-10
4Uruguay100113-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11003033
2Switzerland11002113
3Ecuador100112-10
4Honduras100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina11002113
2Iran10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Bos-Herze100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11004043
2Ghana00000000
3USA00000000
4Portugal100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Algeria00000000
3Russia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full World Cup tables

