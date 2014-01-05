FA Cup third round in pictures 5 Jan 2014 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/25605292 Read more about sharing. Giant killers. Jamie Murphy fires League One Sheffield United into the lead at Aston Villa. In the build up to the game, Villa boss Paul Lambert suggested the cup was a distraction most top-flight teams could do without. His side were beaten 2-1 by the Blades. It's not all about trips to the Premier League big boys in round three, however. The BBC's Mark Chapman had to make do with a somewhat obscured view as Championship side Huddersfield navigated their way past past Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. From agony to ecstasy. There was late third round drama at Oakwell where League One Coventry's Leon Clarke struck at the death to beat Championship side Barnsley 2-1. Bitten by cup magic for the first time. Ross Barkley notches his first FA Cup goal to give Everton the lead as they cruised past Queens Park Rangers at Goodison Park. FA Cup fever spreads the length and breadth of the country on third round day with these Kidderminster fans queuing to see their side draw 0-0 with Peterborough. The only previous meeting between the teams was in 1966. At least they'll both be in the hat for the next round. As the scoreboard at Dean Court shows, the elements forced Bournemouth's clash with Burton to be postponed. A new face in the dug-out but no stranger to FA Cup third round day, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won the trophy twice as a Manchester United player and he triumphed at Newcastle in his first match in charge of Cardiff City. No fluke at Roots Hall. Ryan Leonard put the gloss on an upset as League Two Southend smashed Championship side Millwall 4-1. Arsenal, with 10 FA Cup wins and Spurs, with eight, met in a glamour tie at Emirates Stadium. Despite leaving the field on a stretcher, Arsenal's Theo Walcott could not resist reminding Tottenham fans of the scoreline. Winger Jamie Paterson scored a hat-trick as Championship promotion challengers Nottingham Forest routed an under-strength West Ham side 5-0. Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho enjoyed his return to the FA Cup after six years away, with a 2-0 win at Championship Derby. David Moyes endured another afternoon to forget as his Manchester United side were beaten 2-1 by Swansea thanks to Wilfried Bony's late header. The journey ends at the top of the Wembley steps, as it did for Roberto Martinez and Wigan last May. The hopes of 32 teams will be ended in the third round - but whose name will be on the trophy this year? Find out more FA Cup Read more on FA Cup