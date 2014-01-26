FA Cup fourth-round predictions: Lawro takes on Casey Stoney

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for FA Cup fourth-round weekend was England women's captain Casey Stoney, a two-time FA Women's Cup winner who has played in five finals.

Casey Stoney won the Women's FA Cup with Charlton in 2005
Stoney won the FA Women's Cup for the second time with Charlton in 2005

The Arsenal Ladies defender, who has rejoined her first club ahead of the new Women's Super League season, told BBC Sport: "They are some of the best memories I have had in my career.

"The Women's FA Cup final is the biggest day in the women's calendar - everyone wants to get there and play in it. I've played in quite a few and I was fortunate enough to win two of them.

"In the 2005 final, we played at Upton Park and I was captain of Charlton when we beat Everton 1-0. I was captain and I got to lift the cup, which was one of my proudest moments.

"Now I am back at Arsenal, who are the current holders. We will be looking to do well in it again next season because it would be great to experience another cup final day and win some more silverware."

PredictionsScoreLawroCasey
FRIDAY
Arsenal v Coventry4-03-02-0
Nott'm Forest v Preston0-02-02-1
SATURDAY
Bournemouth v Liverpool0-20-21-3
Birmingham v Swansea1-21-1*2-3
Bolton v Cardiff0-11-01-1*
Huddersfield v Charlton0-12-11-0
Man City v Watford4-23-05-1
Port Vale v Brighton1-31-21-1*
Rochdale v Sheff Wed1-22-11-2
Southampton v Yeovil2-02-03-0
Southend v Hull0-21-20-2
Sunderland v Kidderminster1-01-1**1-0
Wigan v Crystal Palace2-12-01-0
Stevenage v Everton0-40-10-3
SUNDAY
Sheff Utd v Fulham1-11-21-1*
Chelsea v Stoke1-02-02-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

** Home team to win away in the replay

A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro got seven results right, with one perfect score. His score of nine saw him beat comedian Vic Reeves, who got one correct result, with no exact scores, giving him a total of one that sees him join Michael Palin at the bottom of the leaderboard.

We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after Week 22
Lawro179
Guests119

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY

Arsenal 4-0 Coventry

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Casey's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Preston

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 2-1

Match report

SATURDAY

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Casey's prediction: 1-3

Match report

Birmingham 1-2 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Casey's prediction: 2-3

Match report

Bolton 0-1 Cardiff

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Casey's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Huddersfield 0-1 Charlton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Casey's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Man City 4-2 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Casey's prediction: 5-1

Match report

Port Vale 1-3 Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Casey's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Rochdale 1-2 Sheff Wed

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Casey's prediction: 1-2

Match report

Southampton 2-0 Yeovil

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 3-0

Match report

Southend 0-2 Hull

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Casey's prediction: 0-2

Match report

Sunderland 1-0 Kidderminster

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Casey's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Wigan 2-1 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Stevenage 0-4 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Casey's prediction: 0-3

Match report

SUNDAY

Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Casey's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea 1-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 2-1

Lawro v Guests
P22W13D2L7
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
12Nicky Wire
11Susanna Reid
10Usain Bolt
9Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
8.1Lawro (average after 22 weeks)
7Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson
6John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James
5Sam Tomkins, The National
4David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis
3Robert de Niro, Sylvester Stallone
2Cal Crutchlow, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
1Michael Palin, Vic Reeves

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man City22193060+1
2.Chelsea22156151+1
3.Man Utd22156151+4
4.Arsenal22147149-3
5.Liverpool22127343-1
6.Tottenham22124640-1
7.Everton2297634-1
8.Southampton 2295832+1
9.Fulham2285929+8
10.Norwich22841028+2
11.West Brom2276927+2
12.Stoke22741125+2
13.Newcastle22651123-5
14.West Ham22651123+4
15.Swansea225711220
16.Aston Villa22391018-6
17.Crystal Palace22441416-1
18.Hull City22271313-7
19.Sunderland222713130
20.Cardiff22161590

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story