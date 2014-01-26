FA Cup fourth-round predictions: Lawro takes on Casey Stoney

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for FA Cup fourth-round weekend was England women's captain Casey Stoney, a two-time FA Women's Cup winner who has played in five finals.

Stoney won the FA Women's Cup for the second time with Charlton in 2005

The Arsenal Ladies defender, who has rejoined her first club ahead of the new Women's Super League season, told BBC Sport: "They are some of the best memories I have had in my career.

"The Women's FA Cup final is the biggest day in the women's calendar - everyone wants to get there and play in it. I've played in quite a few and I was fortunate enough to win two of them.

"In the 2005 final, we played at Upton Park and I was captain of Charlton when we beat Everton 1-0. I was captain and I got to lift the cup, which was one of my proudest moments.

"Now I am back at Arsenal, who are the current holders. We will be looking to do well in it again next season because it would be great to experience another cup final day and win some more silverware."

Predictions Score Lawro Casey FRIDAY Arsenal v Coventry 4-0 3-0 2-0 Nott'm Forest v Preston 0-0 2-0 2-1 SATURDAY Bournemouth v Liverpool 0-2 0-2 1-3 Birmingham v Swansea 1-2 1-1* 2-3 Bolton v Cardiff 0-1 1-0 1-1* Huddersfield v Charlton 0-1 2-1 1-0 Man City v Watford 4-2 3-0 5-1 Port Vale v Brighton 1-3 1-2 1-1* Rochdale v Sheff Wed 1-2 2-1 1-2 Southampton v Yeovil 2-0 2-0 3-0 Southend v Hull 0-2 1-2 0-2 Sunderland v Kidderminster 1-0 1-1** 1-0 Wigan v Crystal Palace 2-1 2-0 1-0 Stevenage v Everton 0-4 0-1 0-3 SUNDAY Sheff Utd v Fulham 1-1 1-2 1-1* Chelsea v Stoke 1-0 2-0 2-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

** Home team to win away in the replay

A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro got seven results right, with one perfect score. His score of nine saw him beat comedian Vic Reeves, who got one correct result, with no exact scores, giving him a total of one that sees him join Michael Palin at the bottom of the leaderboard.

We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after Week 22 Lawro 179 Guests 119

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY

Arsenal 4-0 Coventry

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Casey's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Preston

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 2-1

Match report

SATURDAY

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Casey's prediction: 1-3

Match report

Birmingham 1-2 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Casey's prediction: 2-3

Match report

Bolton 0-1 Cardiff

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Casey's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Huddersfield 0-1 Charlton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Casey's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Man City 4-2 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Casey's prediction: 5-1

Match report

Port Vale 1-3 Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Casey's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Rochdale 1-2 Sheff Wed

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Casey's prediction: 1-2

Match report

Southampton 2-0 Yeovil

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 3-0

Match report

Southend 0-2 Hull

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Casey's prediction: 0-2

Match report

Sunderland 1-0 Kidderminster

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Casey's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Wigan 2-1 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Stevenage 0-4 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Casey's prediction: 0-3

Match report

SUNDAY

Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Casey's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea 1-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Casey's prediction: 2-1

Lawro v Guests P22 W13 D2 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 12 Nicky Wire 11 Susanna Reid 10 Usain Bolt 9 Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops 8.1 Lawro (average after 22 weeks) 7 Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson 6 John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James 5 Sam Tomkins, The National 4 David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis 3 Robert de Niro, Sylvester Stallone 2 Cal Crutchlow, Jim Kerr, David Schneider 1 Michael Palin, Vic Reeves

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)