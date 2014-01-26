FA Cup fourth-round predictions: Lawro takes on Casey Stoney
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for FA Cup fourth-round weekend was England women's captain Casey Stoney, a two-time FA Women's Cup winner who has played in five finals.
The Arsenal Ladies defender, who has rejoined her first club ahead of the new Women's Super League season, told BBC Sport: "They are some of the best memories I have had in my career.
"The Women's FA Cup final is the biggest day in the women's calendar - everyone wants to get there and play in it. I've played in quite a few and I was fortunate enough to win two of them.
"In the 2005 final, we played at Upton Park and I was captain of Charlton when we beat Everton 1-0. I was captain and I got to lift the cup, which was one of my proudest moments.
"Now I am back at Arsenal, who are the current holders. We will be looking to do well in it again next season because it would be great to experience another cup final day and win some more silverware."
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Casey
|FRIDAY
|Arsenal v Coventry
|4-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Nott'm Forest v Preston
|0-0
|2-0
|2-1
|SATURDAY
|Bournemouth v Liverpool
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|Birmingham v Swansea
|1-2
|1-1*
|2-3
|Bolton v Cardiff
|0-1
|1-0
|1-1*
|Huddersfield v Charlton
|0-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Man City v Watford
|4-2
|3-0
|5-1
|Port Vale v Brighton
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1*
|Rochdale v Sheff Wed
|1-2
|2-1
|1-2
|Southampton v Yeovil
|2-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Southend v Hull
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|Sunderland v Kidderminster
|1-0
|1-1**
|1-0
|Wigan v Crystal Palace
|2-1
|2-0
|1-0
|Stevenage v Everton
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
|SUNDAY
|Sheff Utd v Fulham
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1*
|Chelsea v Stoke
|1-0
|2-0
|2-1
* Away team to win at home in the replay
** Home team to win away in the replay
A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.
Last weekend, Lawro got seven results right, with one perfect score. His score of nine saw him beat comedian Vic Reeves, who got one correct result, with no exact scores, giving him a total of one that sees him join Michael Palin at the bottom of the leaderboard.
We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after Week 22
|Lawro
|179
|Guests
|119
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
FRIDAY
Arsenal 4-0 Coventry
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Casey's prediction: 2-0
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Preston
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Casey's prediction: 2-1
SATURDAY
Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Casey's prediction: 1-3
Birmingham 1-2 Swansea
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Casey's prediction: 2-3
Bolton 0-1 Cardiff
Lawro's prediction: 1-0
Casey's prediction: 1-1
Huddersfield 0-1 Charlton
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Casey's prediction: 1-0
Man City 4-2 Watford
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Casey's prediction: 5-1
Port Vale 1-3 Brighton
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Casey's prediction: 1-1
Rochdale 1-2 Sheff Wed
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Casey's prediction: 1-2
Southampton 2-0 Yeovil
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Casey's prediction: 3-0
Southend 0-2 Hull
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Casey's prediction: 0-2
Sunderland 1-0 Kidderminster
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Casey's prediction: 1-0
Wigan 2-1 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Casey's prediction: 1-0
Stevenage 0-4 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 0-1
Casey's prediction: 0-3
SUNDAY
Sheff Utd 1-1 Fulham
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Casey's prediction: 1-1
Chelsea 1-0 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Casey's prediction: 2-1
|Lawro v Guests
|P22
|W13
|D2
|L7
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|12
|Nicky Wire
|11
|Susanna Reid
|10
|Usain Bolt
|9
|Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
|8.1
|Lawro (average after 22 weeks)
|7
|Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson
|6
|John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James
|5
|Sam Tomkins, The National
|4
|David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis
|3
|Robert de Niro, Sylvester Stallone
|2
|Cal Crutchlow, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
|1
|Michael Palin, Vic Reeves
Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)
Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man City
|22
|19
|3
|0
|60
|+1
|2.
|Chelsea
|22
|15
|6
|1
|51
|+1
|3.
|Man Utd
|22
|15
|6
|1
|51
|+4
|4.
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|7
|1
|49
|-3
|5.
|Liverpool
|22
|12
|7
|3
|43
|-1
|6.
|Tottenham
|22
|12
|4
|6
|40
|-1
|7.
|Everton
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|-1
|8.
|Southampton
|22
|9
|5
|8
|32
|+1
|9.
|Fulham
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29
|+8
|10.
|Norwich
|22
|8
|4
|10
|28
|+2
|11.
|West Brom
|22
|7
|6
|9
|27
|+2
|12.
|Stoke
|22
|7
|4
|11
|25
|+2
|13.
|Newcastle
|22
|6
|5
|11
|23
|-5
|14.
|West Ham
|22
|6
|5
|11
|23
|+4
|15.
|Swansea
|22
|5
|7
|11
|22
|0
|16.
|Aston Villa
|22
|3
|9
|10
|18
|-6
|17.
|Crystal Palace
|22
|4
|4
|14
|16
|-1
|18.
|Hull City
|22
|2
|7
|13
|13
|-7
|19.
|Sunderland
|22
|2
|7
|13
|13
|0
|20.
|Cardiff
|22
|1
|6
|15
|9
|0