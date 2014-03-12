Matt Bloomfield column: Time to look over your shoulders

League Two is a notoriously tight league, it's always been that way as long as I can remember.

There are obviously differences in quality between the teams at the top and bottom of the league.

However, when I have been in teams fighting for automatic promotion, a home game against a relegation-threatened team has never been a guaranteed three points.

Top of League Two Played GD Points Chesterfield 36 23 63 Scunthorpe 36 19 62 Rochdale 35 38 61 Burton 36 5 60 Fleetwood 36 10 58 Oxford 36 14 56 Southend 36 8 51 Plymouth 35 2 51

That's something that you could probably associate with the other three divisions too.

Having missed most of last season with injury, this is my first experience of fighting against relegation in League Two.

To say I'm enjoying it might be going a bit far, but I'm certainly relishing the challenge.

Recently all the teams in the bottom half of the table have been going into their fixtures not knowing just how high or how low they will move with that one result - and that's been the congested nature of the bottom half for most of the season.

As I have said before, it's all about putting runs of results together. As soon as a chain of results is broken with a loss, it's about starting another run as soon as possible.

We were on a good run of results until it was ended by Plymouth, Torquay are scrapping for their lives and Exeter have got some good, experienced players in their squad.

Northampton Town have also been on a very good run of form. The appointment of Chris Wilder as manager in January and the subsequent acquisitions of players like Emile Sinclair and Ricky Ravenhill really gave their squad a boost.

It all means that teams in mid-table or just below will still be looking over their shoulders when checking the results on a Saturday afternoon or in midweek.

Everyone seems to be picking up points and, with a lot of teams still to play each other, there will be some very tense games to come.

The gaps at the top end of the league have been squeezed recently as well. Plymouth have been on a fantastic run and have put themselves right in the frame for a play-off place.

Bottom of League Two Played GD Points Bristol Rovers 36 -2 42 Portsmouth 36 -11 42 Mansfield 36 -13 42 Bury 34 0 41 Wycombe 35 -4 41 Accrington 35 -6 41 Exeter 36 -7 40 Northampton 35 -15 37 Torquay 35 -20 33

York are also lurking just outside the play-off places and will have hopes of forcing their way in.

Having someone of the quality of Sam Winnall in their team will give Scunthorpe a lot of belief going into the final 10 games of the season. He is having the best campaign of his career to date, and someone in that kind of form can nick you goals when you don't even necessarily deserve it.

Chesterfield and Rochdale share the goals around a lot more, as Rochdale will need to do after losing their talisman Scott Hogan for a few weeks.

The Spotland side are a really good footballing team and will hope that everyone will chip in with goals to cover the loss of Hogan.

With the re-arrangement of previously postponed games, March has become an extremely busy month for a lot of teams.

We are three games in with another five to come. As always, it's time to attack it head on.