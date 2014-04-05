Toni Duggan hits hat-trick as England thrash Montenegro 9-0

England outclassed Montenegro in head coach Mark Sampson's first competitive game in charge as they continued their 100% start to the 2015 World Cup qualification campaign.

With 77 places between the two sides in Fifa's rankings, England dominated from the start as Toni Duggan fired in the first of a hat-trick after 58 seconds.

Eniola Aluko's header and Jill Scott's 18-yard shot made it 4-0 at the break.

Karen Carney, Lianne Sanderson, Demi Stokes and Natasha Dowie also scored.

England's Group 6 fixtures Belarus (h) - W 6-0

Turkey (h) - W 8-0

Wales (h) - W 2-0

Turkey (a) - W 4-0

Montenegro (h) - W 9-0

Ukraine (h) - 8 May 2014

Belarus (a) - 14 June 2014

Ukraine (a) - 19 June 2014

Wales (a) - 21 August 2014

Montenegro (a) - 17 September 2014

Although this game was competitive in name, the nature of it was anything but, given England's opponents have only had a senior team for two years.

England sliced through the Montenegrin defence easily and home goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain had one save to make, from Armisa Kuc, following Duggan's first goal.

After losing the Cyprus Cup to France last month, Sampson asked his side for a positive performance and in Steph Houghton's first match as new England captain, they did not disappoint as they recorded their biggest win since 2005.

The Lionesses have won their first five qualifiers without conceding a goal and this increases their goals-for tally to 29 as they remain top of Group 6.

The opener was a smart interchange between Sanderson and Duggan, but the visitors' goalkeeper Marija Zizic made a poor attempt at a save and could not hold Duggan's second after 13 minutes following Fara Williams's shot.

After two decent penalty appeals and hitting the post twice, Sampson's side went further ahead as Aluko headed in Scott's cross before the Chelsea forward played the provider for her team-mate.

In front of a crowd of 8,908 at Brighton's Amex Stadium, England kicked-off the second half with eight players on the halfway line, showing how keen they were to continue scoring. And after 49 minutes Carney gathered Williams's clipped pass to fire in.

The impressive Sanderson, who has been given a lifeline under Sampson after falling out with previous boss Hope Powell, then rounded the goalkeeper and Kuc could not keep the England striker's shot out.

Left-back Demi Stokes added her first international goal from close range before Duggan gained her second hat-trick of the campaign with a strike from the edge of the area.

Substitute Dowie then smashed in from 12 yards but again Zizic was at fault as Montenegro remain rooted to the bottom of the qualifying group.