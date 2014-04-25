Allan McGregor: Hull keeper on course for FA Cup final

Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor could still play in the FA Cup final despite having recently spent a week in hospital with kidney damage.

The Scotland international was injured in a collision with West Ham's Mohamed Diame, and also sent off, on 26 March.

Doctors said the 32-year-old would be out for six weeks, but he returned to training this week and could yet face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on 17 May.

Former Newcastle keeper Steve Harper has been deputising in goal.

Hull, who are 14th in the Premier League, successfully appealed against McGregor's red card.