In May last year, with Crystal Palace safe from relegation, BBC Sport's David Ornstein met former Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis and chairman Steve Parish.

Following Ian Holloway's departure from Palace last October, Pulis took over and guided the club to safety - the first time in five attempts that Crystal Palace have survived a Premier League season.

It was announced on Thursday evening that Pulis has left Crystal Palace "by mutual consent" afters talks with Parish.