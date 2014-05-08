Bradford City: Garry Thompson and Matthew Bates released

Bradford have released midfielder Garry Thompson and defender Matthew Bates.

Thompson, 33, joined the club from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2012 and helped them reach the League Cup final and earn promotion from League Two in his first season.

Bates, 27, made 23 appearances after joining the Bantams in October 2013.

The League One side have also released Louie Swain, while fellow striker Oliver McBurnie and defender Niall Heaton have been offered new deals.