Football Association chairman Greg Dyke says failure to adopt the FA's plans to improve English football could lead to a "bleak" future for homegrown talent.

At the heart of an FA commission's four-point plan is the creation of a new tier within the Football League to accommodate Premier League B teams.

There is also a call for a ban on non-European Union players outside of the top flight, the development of "strategic loan partnerships" between clubs, as well as a reduction in non-homegrown players in Premier League squads.