BBC Sport - 1986 World Cup - England v Argentina: Maradona handball analysis

Pundits analyse Maradona handball

BBC pundits Emlyn Hughes and Terry Venables analyse Diego Maradona's handball goal with presenter Des Lynam.

A "guaranteed handball" says former England captain Emlyn Hughes, whilst Barcelona manager Terry Venables criticises goalkeeper Peter Shilton believing it was "his ball all the way".

The Argentine captain added a wonderful second goal which meant that Gary Lineker's late header could not prevent England being eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the 1986 World Cup.

