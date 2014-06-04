BBC Sport - 1986 World Cup - England v Argentina: Maradona handball analysis
Pundits analyse Maradona handball
- From the section World Cup
BBC pundits Emlyn Hughes and Terry Venables analyse Diego Maradona's handball goal with presenter Des Lynam.
A "guaranteed handball" says former England captain Emlyn Hughes, whilst Barcelona manager Terry Venables criticises goalkeeper Peter Shilton believing it was "his ball all the way".
The Argentine captain added a wonderful second goal which meant that Gary Lineker's late header could not prevent England being eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the 1986 World Cup.