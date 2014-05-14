Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss says FA Cup final no influence on deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Saturday's FA Cup final against Hull City will have no impact on his future.

Wenger, 64, is out of contract this summer but has delayed signing a new deal despite last week hinting he will extend his 17-year stay.

Arsenal's missed trophy chances 2006 Champions League final - Barcelona - 2-1 loss

Champions League final - Barcelona - 2-1 loss 2007 League Cup final - Chelsea - 2-1 loss

League Cup final - Chelsea - 2-1 loss 2011 - League Cup final - Birmingham City - 2-1 loss

Asked what bearing the Wembley final will have on his future, Wenger replied "none", insisting there had been "no change" to his contract situation.

Arsenal will end a nine-year wait for a trophy if they beat Hull at Wembley.

Since lifting the FA Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United in 2005, the Gunners have lost in the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona and League Cup finals against Chelsea in 2007 and Birmingham City in 2011.

The lack of silverware has led to criticism of Wenger and raised doubts over his future, though club chief executive Ivan Gazidis said in January a contract extension would be announced "at the right time".

The Frenchman was consistently questioned on his future during the season and grew frustrated with reports he had signed a two-year deal on the eve of his side's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Wenger's trophy haul Premier League: 1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04

1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04 FA Cup: 1997-98, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05

1997-98, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05 French league title: 1987-88

1987-88 French cup: 1990-91

After a fourth-placed Premier League finish - and Champions League qualification for a 17th consecutive year - Wenger said he would be manager next season.

Arsenal have beaten Hull twice this season, including a 3-0 success at the KC Stadium in April.

"I don't feel any danger of complacency," said Wenger, a four-time FA Cup winner. "We know the difficulty of the task.

"There is a huge desire for us to finish the job in the FA Cup. There is a pressure there, a big one, but a positive one and we want to take that opportunity.

"It's an opportunity for us to crown our season. There is always a huge expectancy. It brings pressure but we played many games in the season under that pressure and tension. That experience will help us in the final."

Wenger remained guarded on his team selection for the final but insisted he would have no problem in picking Bacary Sagna or Lukas Fabianski, two players who could leave when their contracts expire in the summer.