Lawro's FA Cup final predictions featuring Sinitta and Piers Morgan

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has made a prediction for every Premier League game this season against a variety of different guests, and is ending the campaign by looking at Saturday's FA Cup final.

He has four opponents for this weekend's Wembley showpiece - Arsenal fans Piers Morgan and Josh Franceschi and Hull supporters Sinitta and Lee Crooks.

Journalist, TV host and Gunners fan Morgan has been outspoken in his criticism of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in recent months and says his ideal scenario is Wenger winning the Cup and then quitting.

"I want a new manager," Morgan told BBC Sport. "But I would also love Wenger to go out on a high. He deserves that for his amazing first eight years at the club."

Morgan says he would love to join Wenger in the Wembley dugout if he got an invite in Tim Sherwood-style this weekend, saying: "Of course. We have a lot to discuss."

Morgan told Lawro, whom he beat 8-7 when he last made predictions in March 2013, "I beat you last time, and I'll beat you again."

And he also had a message for Sinitta, telling the X-Factor mentor that "Hull are NOT going through to the next round".

The "So Macho" singer and actress has followed the Tigers since meeting their legendary former striker Billy Whitehurst, and you can hear her sing her own version of Hull's cup final song 'Wembleyphant' (sung to the tune of 'Nellie the Elephant').

"I met Big Bad Billy back in the 80s, when he was notoriously grumpy," Sinitta told BBC Sport. "But he seemed to like me for some reason and was a real gent.

"I was really impressed after being quite nervous, so followed him and Hull after that."

FA Cup final Result Lawro Piers Sinitta Lee Josh SATURDAY Arsenal v Hull 3-2 2-0 3-0 1-3 1-2 3-0

Like Sinitta, Hull FC rugby league legend Lee Crooks is going for a Tigers triumph.

Crooks will miss the FA Cup final to watch his son Ben play for Hull FC against Hull Kingston Rovers at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium as part of the Super League's Magic Weekend.

That kicks off at 17:00 BST, the same time as the football, and Crooks - who did not taste victory in any of the three Challenge Cup finals he played at Wembley for Hull FC - said: "It is a real shame. There is a bit of a split in the city between people who watch rugby and people who watch football but there will be some who would have liked to have been at both.

"I was an avid supporter of City as a kid but then rugby league took over. From the age of 13 I started watching Hull FC and that was it."

Crooks might be in Manchester but You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi will be at Wembley, for the second time in a month, and is hoping for a better performance from his side this time as he looks to break his Lawro duck after scoring zero earlier this season.

The Emirates season-ticket holder, whose band topped the album charts earlier this year and have just received five nominations at the Kerrang! awards, attended his first Gunners game when he was six months old and his dad took him along in a rucksack.

Arsenal celebrate beating Wigan in the FA Cup semi-finals

"I was at Wembley for our semi-final against Wigan," he explained. "We were behind for so long until Per Mertesacker equalised, and I don't think I have ever celebrated an Arsenal goal like I did that one. I ran down what felt like 10 rows of seats in front of me and just completely lost it.

"Because of what happened that day I don't think there will be any complacency from our players on Saturday. We have had lots of disappointment recently but think this can be the start of something special for the club and this group of players."

Lawro's prediction

Arsenal 3-2 Hull City

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Piers' prediction:3-0

Sinitta's prediction: 1-3

Lee's prediction: 1-2

Josh's prediction: 3-0

Match report

Lawro's Premier League predictions - the final league table

On the final day of the Premier League season, Lawro got six correct results from 10 Premier League games, with two perfect scores. His tally of 10 points saw him beat DJ Fatboy Slim, who got four correct results, with no perfect scores, to give him a total of four points.

Lawro ended the season 91 points ahead of his guests, after wins in 24 out of 38 weeks, and with an average score over the season of 7.68 points.

You can see (at the bottom of the page) how the league table would have looked if all of Lawro's predictions were correct. His scores correctly saw Manchester City finish as champions and Cardiff finish bottom, but not every team fared the same in reality.

Final totals after week 38 Lawro 292 Guests 201

Lawro v Guests P38 W24 D3 L11

SCORE FINAL GUEST LEADERBOARD 12 George Groves, Nicky Wire 11 Zac Efron, Susanna Reid, Tim Key 10 Usain Bolt 9 Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops 7.68 Lawro (average after 38 weeks) 7 Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson 6 Katy B, John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Greg James, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Simon Neil, Alan Shearer, Woody 5 Geraint Thomas, Sam Tomkins, The National 4 David Baddiel, David Cameron, Fatboy Slim, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis, Eliza Doolittle 3 Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Kaiser Chiefs 2 Sam Bailey, Cal Crutchlow, Ken Doherty, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider 1 Michael Palin, Vic Reeves 0 Josh Franceschi

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week 26 v Geraint Thomas)