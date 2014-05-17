In pictures: Scottish Cup final - St Johnstone v Dundee United 17 May 2014 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/27456530 Read more about sharing. St Johnstone 2-0 Dundee United: The pre-match display ahead of the Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Dundee United. The showpiece match is being staged at Celtic Park while regular venue Hampden Park is renovated for this year's Commonwealth Games Experienced official Craig Thompson is the referee in Glasgow St Johnstone striker Stevie May's surname and squad number replicate the date of the match Saints top scorer May and United captain Sean Dillon contest possession in the first half Television presenter and United fan Lorraine Kelly cheers on from the stand Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara and St Johnstone counterpart Tommy Wright look on from the touchline. McNamara won this competition three times as a player with Celtic while Wright is the first Saints manager to take the side to the Scottish Cup final Ryan Dow almost gives Dundee United the lead when his shot comes back off the post As half-time approaches Steven Anderson rises highest to head David Wotherspoon's corner into the net and put St Johnstone ahead The St Johnstone players run to congratulate Anderson Wright is jubilant but soon has to re-focus as he takes his players in at the interval Saints have the ball in the net again but May's effort is disallowed for handball. The striker knocked the ball over the line with his hand after his initial header had been blocked right on the line by goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak But it's not long until St Johnstone do get a second as Steven MacLean slides in to force the ball home at the second attempt with keeper Cierzniak unable to prevent the goal The Perth side can sense victory as MacLean runs towards the St Johnstone fans to celebrate The St Johnstone fans are overjoyed and soon the full-time whistle blows St Johnstone captain Dave Mackay gets his hands on the trophy and the celebrations begin in earnest as the Perth club win the tournament for the first time