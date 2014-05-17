In pictures: Scottish Cup final - St Johnstone v Dundee United

The pre-match display ahead of the Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Dundee United
St Johnstone 2-0 Dundee United: The pre-match display ahead of the Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Dundee United. The showpiece match is being staged at Celtic Park while regular venue Hampden Park is renovated for this year's Commonwealth Games
Referee Craig Thompson
Experienced official Craig Thompson is the referee in Glasgow
St Johnstone striker Stevie May
St Johnstone striker Stevie May's surname and squad number replicate the date of the match
Stevie May and Sean Dillon
Saints top scorer May and United captain Sean Dillon contest possession in the first half
Celebrity Dundee United fan Lorraine Kelly
Television presenter and United fan Lorraine Kelly cheers on from the stand
Jackie McNamara and Tommy Wright
Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara and St Johnstone counterpart Tommy Wright look on from the touchline. McNamara won this competition three times as a player with Celtic while Wright is the first Saints manager to take the side to the Scottish Cup final
Steven Anderson and Ryan Dow
Ryan Dow almost gives Dundee United the lead when his shot comes back off the post
Steven Anderson heads St Johnstone ahead against Dundee United
As half-time approaches Steven Anderson rises highest to head David Wotherspoon's corner into the net and put St Johnstone ahead
St Johnstone players celebrating
The St Johnstone players run to congratulate Anderson
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright celebrating
Wright is jubilant but soon has to re-focus as he takes his players in at the interval
Stevie May puts the ball in the net for St Johnstone but the goal is disallowed for handball
Saints have the ball in the net again but May's effort is disallowed for handball. The striker knocked the ball over the line with his hand after his initial header had been blocked right on the line by goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak
Steven MacLean scores for St Johnstone against Dundee United
But it's not long until St Johnstone do get a second as Steven MacLean slides in to force the ball home at the second attempt with keeper Cierzniak unable to prevent the goal
St Johnstone players celebrating
The Perth side can sense victory as MacLean runs towards the St Johnstone fans to celebrate
St Johnstone fans celebrating
The St Johnstone fans are overjoyed and soon the full-time whistle blows
St Johnstone players celebrate with the Scottish Cup trophy
St Johnstone captain Dave Mackay gets his hands on the trophy and the celebrations begin in earnest as the Perth club win the tournament for the first time

