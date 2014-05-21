Cardiff City sign striker Javi Guerra from Real Valladolid

Javi Guerra signed for Cardiff City in May, 2014

Cardiff City have signed striker Javi Guerra on a three-year deal in a free transfer from Real Valladolid.

Guerra, 32, scored 72 goals in 149 appearances during a four-year spell at the Spanish club.

Guerra, who has played in Spain for all of his career until his move to Wales, has completed a medical but will officially join the club on 1 July.

The Bluebirds will be playing in the Championship in the 2014-15 season after being relegated from the Premier League after just one season.

Guerra also suffered relegation last season with his 15 goals in 37 La Liga appearances failing to stop Valladolid dropping into the Segunda División.

"I am very thankful for the warm welcome I have received here at Cardiff City and am very excited for my new challenge in Wales," he added.

"Hopefully I can keep up the level that I have been playing at in Spain for the last few seasons and that it will be a successful time for me in Cardiff, with both the club and the supporters."

He started his career with Barcelona-based Espanyol before joining La Liga giants Valencia in 2004, where he developed at the Mestalla's B team.

Guerra has played for Granada, Mallorca, Alaves and Levante before he joined Valladolid in 2010, where his goals helped them to the La Liga promotion play-offs in 2011.