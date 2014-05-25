Krol sacked by Esperance after Champions League defeats

From the section

Ruud Krol

Tunisian club Esperance have sacked their manager Ruud Krol following a disappointing start to their African Champions League group phase.

The Dutchman has paid the price for the club's two defeats in Group B.

Esperance made a disastrous start last weekend, slumping 2-1 at home to fellow former Champions League winners Entente Setif of Algeria.

On Saturday, the Tunisians suffered a second successive defeat, crashing 3-2 to Libyans Al-Ahly Benghazi.

The match took place in Sfax in Tunisia on security grounds.

Krol, the former Netherlands World Cup captain, only joined Esperance in January on a three-year deal.

Previously, he had coached another Tunisian side, CS Sfaxien, who he lead to the Confederation Cup last November.

He replaced Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, who took up the role of technical director.

Krol's backroom staff have also been dismissed.

Desabre will now take charge of Esperance's team affairs. The club say they will name Desabre's assistants in due course.

Esperance are the most successful club in Tunisian league history. They have also won the African Champions League on two previous occasions.

They are one of two clubs, along with Sfaxien, representing Tunisia in this year's African Champions League.