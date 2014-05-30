England v Peru: How the home players rated

Goals from Daniel Sturridge, Gary Cahill and Phil Jagielka saw England beat Peru 3-0 in their final appearance at Wembley before the 2014 World Cup.

Sturridge's sublime curling effort put Roy Hodgson's men on their way, Cahill heading in from Leighton Baines' corner before centre-back partner Jagielka made it 3-0.

But how did England's players rate?

JOE HART (GOALKEEPER) - 8

England went to the 2010 World Cup without an undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, but there is no such uncertainty this time around. Since falling out of favour at Manchester City before Christmas, Hart has reclaimed the number one jersey at Etihad Stadium, lifted his second Premier League title and made certain he will start in Brazil, fitness permitting. The 27-year-old did not put a foot wrong against Peru - smothering at the feet of Luis Ramirez early on before racing off his line to deny Jean Deza and clawing away a deflected shot from the same player with a superb diving save. Hart made himself big to thwart Ramirez, Peter Schmeichel-style, just before half-time.

GLEN JOHNSON (RIGHT-BACK) - 5

Started every England game at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, experience that should help his country in Brazil, but the lack of competition at right-back could be an issue. Here, Johnson produced a mixed display. He looked to support all of England's attacks and took the quick throw-in that led to Sturridge's goal, but was caught upfield too often and was guilty of a number of poor touches.

GARY CAHILL (CENTRE-BACK) - 7

Has not been on the losing side in 12 matches alongside Jagielka. Looked the sharper of England's centre-backs, but his partner was returning to action after an injury lay-off. Never severely tested and made his mark by heading England's second goal from a Baines corner.

PHIL JAGIELKA (CENTRE-BACK) - 6

Although a little rusty after his recent hamstring problem, no sign of a recurrence and reasonably assured performance. Caught out by a slide-rule pass in the first half that almost sent Deza clean through, but reacted well to slot home and wrap up the win after a goalkeeping error.

LEIGHTON BAINES (LEFT-BACK) - 7

Created most chances of any defender in the Premier League last season and provided the corners for England's second and third goals against Peru. Hodgson's first-choice left-back hugged the touchline when his team were attacking, linking well with midfield and attack, but also got back when needed. The only moment of concern arrived when Baines came out of position to make a tackle just before half-time but did not succeed and left a gap that Ramirez exploited, only for Hart to save. Substituted as a precaution after taking a knock on the calf.

STEVEN GERRARD (MIDFIELD) - 7

Controlling England's tempo from the base of midfield, Gerrard was the hosts' deepest midfielder but provided a vital link between defence and attack with a mixture of short passes and long balls fired to the wings. Roved forward when possible, putting Sturridge through on goal in the first half. Survived a reckless late challenge by Ronaldo Cruzado that had many hearts in mouths and was harshly cautioned for a challenge on Deza before later making way for Jack Wilshere.

JORDAN HENDERSON (MIDFIELD) - 6

Handed a start ahead of Wilshere to continue the central midfield partnership he enjoys with Gerrard at Liverpool, Henderson was solid but unspectacular. He lost possession too easily on a couple of occasions and over hit or misplaced a number of passes.

ADAM LALLANA (RIGHT MIDFIELD) - 7

Another composed performance that suggested Lallana - who created more Premier League chances than any other Englishman last season - is at home on the international stage. Brilliant two-footed, slaloming run in the first half that led to Sturridge shooting wide. More of England's attacking play went through the Southampton captain in the second half before he was replaced by Milner.

DANNY WELBECK (LEFT MIDFIELD) - 5

Worked tirelessly, but guilty of heavy touches and losing possession. An early break was ended by a cynical Christian Ramos foul, and few other opportunities to shine. Completed 32 passes, and his only effort on goal was off target.

WAYNE ROONEY (FORWARD) - 5

Looked to be nearing full fitness after missing the last two weeks of the season with a groin complaint and putting in extra training in Portugal before England's warm-weather training camp there. Hodgson says he wouldn't be afraid to drop Rooney, and the 28-year-old played with a sense of purpose that showed he was keen to make a point. Little he tried came off, though, and question marks remain over his best position in this team. Dropped deep to link well with Gerrard, Lallana, Welbeck and Sturridge but headed over the bar with his only chance.

DANIEL STURRIDGE (FORWARD) - 8

Scored 27 goals in 37 for club and country last season, and broke the deadlock with a stunning strike that establishes him as England's first-choice striker for the World Cup. A poor miss with an angled shot on his weaker right foot and a poor touch when headed through on goal by Gerrard. But alert to receive Johnson's quick throw, shrug off a defender and curl into the top corner.

ENGLAND SUBSTITUTES

Jack Wilshere (for Gerrard 64 mins) - 6

Wilshere had only played 42 minutes since breaking a bone in his foot against Denmark in March, but looked in good condition and came through unscathed.

Raheem Sterling (for Rooney 66 mins) - 6

Sterling was perhaps unfortunate not to start after the season he has had for Liverpool, but impressed again and excites the crowd whenever he touches the ball.

Other substitutions

Chris Smalling (for Jagielka 73 mins), James Milner (for Lallana 73 mins), John Stones (for Baines 75 mins), Ross Barkley (for Daniel Sturridge, 82 mins)

Only players on the pitch for a minimum of 20 minutes have been rated.