Manager ins and outs - June 2014

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and Conference Premier.

All of the managerial movements for June 2014 will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.

OutsIns
6 JuneCeltic - Ronny Deila
Brighton - Sami Hyypia
11 JuneBlackpool - Jose Riga
14 JuneWest Brom - Alan Irvine
16 JuneSouthampton - Ronald Koeman
19 JuneLeeds - Dave Hockaday
Arsene Wenger
Premier League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalArsene Wenger30 Sep 1996Bruce Rioch
Aston VillaPaul Lambert2 June 2012Alex McLeish
BurnleySean Dyche30 Oct 2012Eddie Howe
ChelseaJose Mourinho3 June 2013Rafael Benitez
Crystal PalaceTony Pulis23 Nov 2013Ian Holloway
EvertonRoberto Martinez5 June 2013David Moyes
Hull CitySteve Bruce8 June 2012Nick Barmby
Leicester CityNigel Pearson15 Nov 2011 Sven-Goran Eriksson
LiverpoolBrendan Rodgers30 May 2012Kenny Dalglish
Manchester CityManuel Pellegrini14 June 2013Roberto Mancini
Manchester UnitedLouis van Gaal 19 May 2014David Moyes
Newcastle UnitedAlan Pardew9 Dec 2010Chris Hughton
Queens Park RangersHarry Redknapp 24 Nov 2012Mark Hughes
SouthamptonRonald Koeman16 June 2014Mauricio Pochettino
Stoke CityMark Hughes30 May 2013Tony Pulis
SunderlandGus Poyet8 Oct 2013Paolo Di Canio
Swansea CityGarry Monk7 May 2014Michael Laudrup
Tottenham HotspurMauricio Pochettino27 May 2014Tim Sherwood
West Bromwich AlbionAlan Irvine15 June 2014Pepe Mel
West Ham UnitedSam Allardyce1 June 2011Avram Grant
Tommy Wright
Scottish Premiership
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AberdeenDerek McInnes6 Apr 2013Craig Brown
CelticRonny Deila6 June 2014Neil Lennon
DundeePaul Hartley5 February 2014 John Brown
Dundee UnitedJackie McNamara30 Jan 2013Peter Houston
HamiltonAlex Neil24 May 2013Billy Reid
InvernessJohn Hughes4 Dec 2013Terry Butcher
KilmarnockAllan Johnston25 June 2013Kenny Shiels
MotherwellStuart McCall30 Dec 2010Craig Brown
Partick ThistleAlan Archibald22 Mar 2013Jackie McNamara
Ross CountyDerek Adams19 May 2011Jimmy Calderwood
St JohnstoneTommy Wright10 June 2013Steve Lomas
St MirrenTommy Craig13 May 2014Danny Lennon
Harry Redknapp
Championship
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Birmingham CityLee Clark26 June 2012Chris Hughton
Blackburn RoversGary Bowyer14 May 2013Michael Appleton
BlackpoolJose Riga11 June 2014Paul Ince
Bolton WanderersDougie Freedman25 Oct 2012Owen Coyle
BournemouthEddie Howe12 Oct 2012Paul Groves
BrentfordMark Warburton 10 Dec 2013Uwe Rosler
Brighton & Hove AlbionSami Hyypia6 June 2014Oscar Garcia
CardiffOle Gunnar Solskjær2 January 2014Malky Mackay
Charlton AthleticBob Peeters27 May 2014Jose Riga
Derby CountySteve McClaren30 Sep 2013Nigel Clough
FulhamFelix Magath14 February 2014Rene Meulensteen
Huddersfield TownMark Robins14 Feb 2013Simon Grayson
Ipswich TownMick McCarthy1 Nov 2012Paul Jewell
Leeds UnitedDave Hockaday19 June 2014Brian McDermott
MiddlesbroughAitor Karanka 13 Nov 2013Tony Mowbray
MillwallIan Holloway 6 Jan 2014Steve Lomas
NorwichNeil Adams6 April 2014Chris Hughton
Nottingham ForestGary Brazil (Stuart Pearce to come in on 1 July)3 April 2014Billy Davies
ReadingNigel Adkins25 Mar 2013Brian McDermott
Rotherham UnitedSteve Evans9 Apr 2012Andy Scott
Sheffield WednesdayStuart Gray25 Jan 2014David Jones
WatfordBeppe Sannino18 Dec 2013Gianfranco Zola
Wigan AthleticUwe Rosler7 Dec 2013Owen Coyle
WolvesKenny Jackett1 June 2013Dean Saunders
Micky Mellon
League One
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
BarnsleyDanny Wilson17 Dec 2013David Flitcroft
Bradford CityPhil Parkinson29 Aug 2011Peter Jackson
Bristol CitySteve Cotterill3 Dec 2013Sean O'Driscoll
ChesterfieldPaul Cook25 Oct 2012John Sheridan
Colchester UnitedJoe Dunne27 Sep 2012 John Ward
Coventry CitySteven Pressley8 Mar 2013Mark Robins
Crawley TownJohn Gregory 3 Dec 2013Richie Barker
Crewe AlexandraSteve Davis14 Nov 2011Dario Gradi
Doncaster RoversPaul Dickov20 May 2013Brian Flynn
Fleetwood TownGraham Alexander6 Dec 2012Micky Mellon
GillinghamPeter Taylor 11 Nov 2013Martin Allen
Leyton OrientRussell Slade 5 Apr 2010Geraint Williams
Milton Keynes DonsKarl Robinson10 May 2012Paul Ince
Notts CountyShaun Derry6 Nov 2013Chris Kiwomya
Oldham AthleticLee Johnson18 Mar 2013Paul Dickov
Peterborough UnitedDarren Ferguson12 Dec 2011Gary Johnson
Port ValeMicky Adams13 May 2011Jim Gannon
Preston North EndSimon Grayson18 Feb 2013Graham Westley
RochdaleKeith Hill22 Jan 2013John Coleman
Scunthorpe UnitedRuss Wilcox24 Dec 2013Brian Laws
Sheffield UnitedNigel Clough23 Oct 2013David Weir
Swindon TownMark Cooper20 Aug 2013Kevin MacDonald
WalsallDean Smith21 Jan 2011Chris Hutchings
Yeovil TownGary Johnson9 Jan 2012Terry Skiverton
John Sheridan
League Two
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Accrington StanleyJames Beattie13 May 2013Leam Richardson
Burton AlbionGary Rowett10 May 2012 Paul Peschisolido
BuryDavid Flitcroft9 Dec 2013Kevin Blackwell
Cambridge UnitedRichard Money4 Oct 2012Jez George
Carlisle UnitedGraham Kavanagh30 Sep 2013Greg Abbott
Cheltenham TownMark Yates22 Dec 2009Martin Allen
Dagenham & RedbridgeWayne Burnett 2 May 2013John Still
Exeter CityPaul Tisdale26 June 2006Alex Inglethorpe
Hartlepool UnitedColin Cooper24 May 2013John Hughes
Luton TownJohn Still26 Feb 2013Paul Buckle
Mansfield TownPaul Cox19 May 2011Duncan Russell
MorecambeJim Bentley13 May 2011Sammy McIlroy
Newport CountyJustin Edinburgh4 Oct 2011Anthony Hudson
Northampton TownChris Wilder27 Jan 2014Aidy Boothroyd
Oxford UnitedGary Waddock22 Mar 2014Chris Wilder
Plymouth ArgyleJohn Sheridan6 Jan 2013Carl Fletcher
PortsmouthAndy Awford1 May 2014Richie Barker
Shrewsbury TownMicky Mellon12 May 2014Mike Jackson
Southend UnitedPhil Brown25 Mar 2013Paul Sturrock
StevenageGraham Westley30 Mar 2013Gary Smith
Tranmere RoversRob Edwards27 May 2014Ronnie Moore
AFC WimbledonNeal Ardley 10 Oct 2012Terry Brown
Wycombe WanderersGareth Ainsworth8 Nov 2012Gary Waddock
York CityNigel Worthington4 Mar 2013Gary Mills
Martin Foyle
Conference Premier
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AFC TelfordLiam Watson3 May 2013Graham Hyde
Aldershot TownAndy Scott 22 Feb 2013Dean Holdsworth
Alfreton TownNicky Law14 May 2007Marcus Ebdon
AltrinchamLee SinnottMay 2011Ken McKenna
BarnetMartin Allen 19 Mar 2014Ulrich Landvreugd/Dick Schreuder
Braintree TownAlan Devonshire23 May 2011Rod Stringer
Bristol RoversDarrell Clarke28 March 2014John Ward
Dover AthleticChris Kinnear19 January 2013 Nicky Forster
EastleighRichard Hill12 September 2012Ian Baird
Forest Green RoversAdrian Pennock12 Nov 2013Dave Hockaday
GatesheadGary Mills3 Sep 2013Anth Smith
Grimsby TownPaul Hurst6 Sep 2013Paul Hurst/Rob Scott
FC Halifax TownNeil Aspin28 Apr 2009Jim Vince
Hereford UnitedVacantTBCMartin Foyle
Kidderminster HarriersGary Whild5 March 2014Andy Thorn
Lincoln CityGary Simpson27 Feb 2013David Holdsworth
Macclesfield TownJohn Askey4 June 2013Steve King
Nuneaton TownBrian Read17 April 2014Kevin Wilkin
Salisbury CityMikey Harris4 July 2013Darrell Clarke
SouthportMartin Foyle4 May 2014John Coleman
Torquay UnitedChris Hargreaves6 Jan 2014Alan Knill
Welling UnitedJamie Day4 Nov 2009Andy Ford
WokingGarry Hill 20 Jan 2011Graham Baker
WrexhamKevin Wilkin20 March 2014Andy Morrell

