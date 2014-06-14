Manager ins and outs - June 2014

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and Conference Premier.
To read May's list, visit last month's ins and outs page.
All of the managerial movements for June 2014 will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.
|Outs
|Ins
|6 June
|Celtic - Ronny Deila
|Brighton - Sami Hyypia
|11 June
|Blackpool - Jose Riga
|14 June
|West Brom - Alan Irvine
|16 June
|Southampton - Ronald Koeman
|19 June
|Leeds - Dave Hockaday
|Premier League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Arsenal
|Arsene Wenger
|30 Sep 1996
|Bruce Rioch
|Aston Villa
|Paul Lambert
|2 June 2012
|Alex McLeish
|Burnley
|Sean Dyche
|30 Oct 2012
|Eddie Howe
|Chelsea
|Jose Mourinho
|3 June 2013
|Rafael Benitez
|Crystal Palace
|Tony Pulis
|23 Nov 2013
|Ian Holloway
|Everton
|Roberto Martinez
|5 June 2013
|David Moyes
|Hull City
|Steve Bruce
|8 June 2012
|Nick Barmby
|Leicester City
|Nigel Pearson
|15 Nov 2011
|Sven-Goran Eriksson
|Liverpool
|Brendan Rodgers
|30 May 2012
|Kenny Dalglish
|Manchester City
|Manuel Pellegrini
|14 June 2013
|Roberto Mancini
|Manchester United
|Louis van Gaal
|19 May 2014
|David Moyes
|Newcastle United
|Alan Pardew
|9 Dec 2010
|Chris Hughton
|Queens Park Rangers
|Harry Redknapp
|24 Nov 2012
|Mark Hughes
|Southampton
|Ronald Koeman
|16 June 2014
|Mauricio Pochettino
|Stoke City
|Mark Hughes
|30 May 2013
|Tony Pulis
|Sunderland
|Gus Poyet
|8 Oct 2013
|Paolo Di Canio
|Swansea City
|Garry Monk
|7 May 2014
|Michael Laudrup
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mauricio Pochettino
|27 May 2014
|Tim Sherwood
|West Bromwich Albion
|Alan Irvine
|15 June 2014
|Pepe Mel
|West Ham United
|Sam Allardyce
|1 June 2011
|Avram Grant
|Scottish Premiership
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aberdeen
|Derek McInnes
|6 Apr 2013
|Craig Brown
|Celtic
|Ronny Deila
|6 June 2014
|Neil Lennon
|Dundee
|Paul Hartley
|5 February 2014
|John Brown
|Dundee United
|Jackie McNamara
|30 Jan 2013
|Peter Houston
|Hamilton
|Alex Neil
|24 May 2013
|Billy Reid
|Inverness
|John Hughes
|4 Dec 2013
|Terry Butcher
|Kilmarnock
|Allan Johnston
|25 June 2013
|Kenny Shiels
|Motherwell
|Stuart McCall
|30 Dec 2010
|Craig Brown
|Partick Thistle
|Alan Archibald
|22 Mar 2013
|Jackie McNamara
|Ross County
|Derek Adams
|19 May 2011
|Jimmy Calderwood
|St Johnstone
|Tommy Wright
|10 June 2013
|Steve Lomas
|St Mirren
|Tommy Craig
|13 May 2014
|Danny Lennon
|Championship
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Birmingham City
|Lee Clark
|26 June 2012
|Chris Hughton
|Blackburn Rovers
|Gary Bowyer
|14 May 2013
|Michael Appleton
|Blackpool
|Jose Riga
|11 June 2014
|Paul Ince
|Bolton Wanderers
|Dougie Freedman
|25 Oct 2012
|Owen Coyle
|Bournemouth
|Eddie Howe
|12 Oct 2012
|Paul Groves
|Brentford
|Mark Warburton
|10 Dec 2013
|Uwe Rosler
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Sami Hyypia
|6 June 2014
|Oscar Garcia
|Cardiff
|Ole Gunnar Solskjær
|2 January 2014
|Malky Mackay
|Charlton Athletic
|Bob Peeters
|27 May 2014
|Jose Riga
|Derby County
|Steve McClaren
|30 Sep 2013
|Nigel Clough
|Fulham
|Felix Magath
|14 February 2014
|Rene Meulensteen
|Huddersfield Town
|Mark Robins
|14 Feb 2013
|Simon Grayson
|Ipswich Town
|Mick McCarthy
|1 Nov 2012
|Paul Jewell
|Leeds United
|Dave Hockaday
|19 June 2014
|Brian McDermott
|Middlesbrough
|Aitor Karanka
|13 Nov 2013
|Tony Mowbray
|Millwall
|Ian Holloway
|6 Jan 2014
|Steve Lomas
|Norwich
|Neil Adams
|6 April 2014
|Chris Hughton
|Nottingham Forest
|Gary Brazil (Stuart Pearce to come in on 1 July)
|3 April 2014
|Billy Davies
|Reading
|Nigel Adkins
|25 Mar 2013
|Brian McDermott
|Rotherham United
|Steve Evans
|9 Apr 2012
|Andy Scott
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Stuart Gray
|25 Jan 2014
|David Jones
|Watford
|Beppe Sannino
|18 Dec 2013
|Gianfranco Zola
|Wigan Athletic
|Uwe Rosler
|7 Dec 2013
|Owen Coyle
|Wolves
|Kenny Jackett
|1 June 2013
|Dean Saunders
|League One
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Barnsley
|Danny Wilson
|17 Dec 2013
|David Flitcroft
|Bradford City
|Phil Parkinson
|29 Aug 2011
|Peter Jackson
|Bristol City
|Steve Cotterill
|3 Dec 2013
|Sean O'Driscoll
|Chesterfield
|Paul Cook
|25 Oct 2012
|John Sheridan
|Colchester United
|Joe Dunne
|27 Sep 2012
|John Ward
|Coventry City
|Steven Pressley
|8 Mar 2013
|Mark Robins
|Crawley Town
|John Gregory
|3 Dec 2013
|Richie Barker
|Crewe Alexandra
|Steve Davis
|14 Nov 2011
|Dario Gradi
|Doncaster Rovers
|Paul Dickov
|20 May 2013
|Brian Flynn
|Fleetwood Town
|Graham Alexander
|6 Dec 2012
|Micky Mellon
|Gillingham
|Peter Taylor
|11 Nov 2013
|Martin Allen
|Leyton Orient
|Russell Slade
|5 Apr 2010
|Geraint Williams
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Karl Robinson
|10 May 2012
|Paul Ince
|Notts County
|Shaun Derry
|6 Nov 2013
|Chris Kiwomya
|Oldham Athletic
|Lee Johnson
|18 Mar 2013
|Paul Dickov
|Peterborough United
|Darren Ferguson
|12 Dec 2011
|Gary Johnson
|Port Vale
|Micky Adams
|13 May 2011
|Jim Gannon
|Preston North End
|Simon Grayson
|18 Feb 2013
|Graham Westley
|Rochdale
|Keith Hill
|22 Jan 2013
|John Coleman
|Scunthorpe United
|Russ Wilcox
|24 Dec 2013
|Brian Laws
|Sheffield United
|Nigel Clough
|23 Oct 2013
|David Weir
|Swindon Town
|Mark Cooper
|20 Aug 2013
|Kevin MacDonald
|Walsall
|Dean Smith
|21 Jan 2011
|Chris Hutchings
|Yeovil Town
|Gary Johnson
|9 Jan 2012
|Terry Skiverton
|League Two
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Accrington Stanley
|James Beattie
|13 May 2013
|Leam Richardson
|Burton Albion
|Gary Rowett
|10 May 2012
|Paul Peschisolido
|Bury
|David Flitcroft
|9 Dec 2013
|Kevin Blackwell
|Cambridge United
|Richard Money
|4 Oct 2012
|Jez George
|Carlisle United
|Graham Kavanagh
|30 Sep 2013
|Greg Abbott
|Cheltenham Town
|Mark Yates
|22 Dec 2009
|Martin Allen
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|Wayne Burnett
|2 May 2013
|John Still
|Exeter City
|Paul Tisdale
|26 June 2006
|Alex Inglethorpe
|Hartlepool United
|Colin Cooper
|24 May 2013
|John Hughes
|Luton Town
|John Still
|26 Feb 2013
|Paul Buckle
|Mansfield Town
|Paul Cox
|19 May 2011
|Duncan Russell
|Morecambe
|Jim Bentley
|13 May 2011
|Sammy McIlroy
|Newport County
|Justin Edinburgh
|4 Oct 2011
|Anthony Hudson
|Northampton Town
|Chris Wilder
|27 Jan 2014
|Aidy Boothroyd
|Oxford United
|Gary Waddock
|22 Mar 2014
|Chris Wilder
|Plymouth Argyle
|John Sheridan
|6 Jan 2013
|Carl Fletcher
|Portsmouth
|Andy Awford
|1 May 2014
|Richie Barker
|Shrewsbury Town
|Micky Mellon
|12 May 2014
|Mike Jackson
|Southend United
|Phil Brown
|25 Mar 2013
|Paul Sturrock
|Stevenage
|Graham Westley
|30 Mar 2013
|Gary Smith
|Tranmere Rovers
|Rob Edwards
|27 May 2014
|Ronnie Moore
|AFC Wimbledon
|Neal Ardley
|10 Oct 2012
|Terry Brown
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Gareth Ainsworth
|8 Nov 2012
|Gary Waddock
|York City
|Nigel Worthington
|4 Mar 2013
|Gary Mills
|Conference Premier
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|AFC Telford
|Liam Watson
|3 May 2013
|Graham Hyde
|Aldershot Town
|Andy Scott
|22 Feb 2013
|Dean Holdsworth
|Alfreton Town
|Nicky Law
|14 May 2007
|Marcus Ebdon
|Altrincham
|Lee Sinnott
|May 2011
|Ken McKenna
|Barnet
|Martin Allen
|19 Mar 2014
|Ulrich Landvreugd/Dick Schreuder
|Braintree Town
|Alan Devonshire
|23 May 2011
|Rod Stringer
|Bristol Rovers
|Darrell Clarke
|28 March 2014
|John Ward
|Dover Athletic
|Chris Kinnear
|19 January 2013
|Nicky Forster
|Eastleigh
|Richard Hill
|12 September 2012
|Ian Baird
|Forest Green Rovers
|Adrian Pennock
|12 Nov 2013
|Dave Hockaday
|Gateshead
|Gary Mills
|3 Sep 2013
|Anth Smith
|Grimsby Town
|Paul Hurst
|6 Sep 2013
|Paul Hurst/Rob Scott
|FC Halifax Town
|Neil Aspin
|28 Apr 2009
|Jim Vince
|Hereford United
|Vacant
|TBC
|Martin Foyle
|Kidderminster Harriers
|Gary Whild
|5 March 2014
|Andy Thorn
|Lincoln City
|Gary Simpson
|27 Feb 2013
|David Holdsworth
|Macclesfield Town
|John Askey
|4 June 2013
|Steve King
|Nuneaton Town
|Brian Read
|17 April 2014
|Kevin Wilkin
|Salisbury City
|Mikey Harris
|4 July 2013
|Darrell Clarke
|Southport
|Martin Foyle
|4 May 2014
|John Coleman
|Torquay United
|Chris Hargreaves
|6 Jan 2014
|Alan Knill
|Welling United
|Jamie Day
|4 Nov 2009
|Andy Ford
|Woking
|Garry Hill
|20 Jan 2011
|Graham Baker
|Wrexham
|Kevin Wilkin
|20 March 2014
|Andy Morrell