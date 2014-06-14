Manager ins and outs - June 2014

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and Conference Premier.

Outs Ins 6 June Celtic - Ronny Deila Brighton - Sami Hyypia 11 June Blackpool - Jose Riga 14 June West Brom - Alan Irvine 16 June Southampton - Ronald Koeman 19 June Leeds - Dave Hockaday

Premier League Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Arsenal Arsene Wenger 30 Sep 1996 Bruce Rioch Aston Villa Paul Lambert 2 June 2012 Alex McLeish Burnley Sean Dyche 30 Oct 2012 Eddie Howe Chelsea Jose Mourinho 3 June 2013 Rafael Benitez Crystal Palace Tony Pulis 23 Nov 2013 Ian Holloway Everton Roberto Martinez 5 June 2013 David Moyes Hull City Steve Bruce 8 June 2012 Nick Barmby Leicester City Nigel Pearson 15 Nov 2011 Sven-Goran Eriksson Liverpool Brendan Rodgers 30 May 2012 Kenny Dalglish Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini 14 June 2013 Roberto Mancini Manchester United Louis van Gaal 19 May 2014 David Moyes Newcastle United Alan Pardew 9 Dec 2010 Chris Hughton Queens Park Rangers Harry Redknapp 24 Nov 2012 Mark Hughes Southampton Ronald Koeman 16 June 2014 Mauricio Pochettino Stoke City Mark Hughes 30 May 2013 Tony Pulis Sunderland Gus Poyet 8 Oct 2013 Paolo Di Canio Swansea City Garry Monk 7 May 2014 Michael Laudrup Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino 27 May 2014 Tim Sherwood West Bromwich Albion Alan Irvine 15 June 2014 Pepe Mel West Ham United Sam Allardyce 1 June 2011 Avram Grant

Scottish Premiership Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Aberdeen Derek McInnes 6 Apr 2013 Craig Brown Celtic Ronny Deila 6 June 2014 Neil Lennon Dundee Paul Hartley 5 February 2014 John Brown Dundee United Jackie McNamara 30 Jan 2013 Peter Houston Hamilton Alex Neil 24 May 2013 Billy Reid Inverness John Hughes 4 Dec 2013 Terry Butcher Kilmarnock Allan Johnston 25 June 2013 Kenny Shiels Motherwell Stuart McCall 30 Dec 2010 Craig Brown Partick Thistle Alan Archibald 22 Mar 2013 Jackie McNamara Ross County Derek Adams 19 May 2011 Jimmy Calderwood St Johnstone Tommy Wright 10 June 2013 Steve Lomas St Mirren Tommy Craig 13 May 2014 Danny Lennon

Championship Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Birmingham City Lee Clark 26 June 2012 Chris Hughton Blackburn Rovers Gary Bowyer 14 May 2013 Michael Appleton Blackpool Jose Riga 11 June 2014 Paul Ince Bolton Wanderers Dougie Freedman 25 Oct 2012 Owen Coyle Bournemouth Eddie Howe 12 Oct 2012 Paul Groves Brentford Mark Warburton 10 Dec 2013 Uwe Rosler Brighton & Hove Albion Sami Hyypia 6 June 2014 Oscar Garcia Cardiff Ole Gunnar Solskjær 2 January 2014 Malky Mackay Charlton Athletic Bob Peeters 27 May 2014 Jose Riga Derby County Steve McClaren 30 Sep 2013 Nigel Clough Fulham Felix Magath 14 February 2014 Rene Meulensteen Huddersfield Town Mark Robins 14 Feb 2013 Simon Grayson Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy 1 Nov 2012 Paul Jewell Leeds United Dave Hockaday 19 June 2014 Brian McDermott Middlesbrough Aitor Karanka 13 Nov 2013 Tony Mowbray Millwall Ian Holloway 6 Jan 2014 Steve Lomas Norwich Neil Adams 6 April 2014 Chris Hughton Nottingham Forest Gary Brazil (Stuart Pearce to come in on 1 July) 3 April 2014 Billy Davies Reading Nigel Adkins 25 Mar 2013 Brian McDermott Rotherham United Steve Evans 9 Apr 2012 Andy Scott Sheffield Wednesday Stuart Gray 25 Jan 2014 David Jones Watford Beppe Sannino 18 Dec 2013 Gianfranco Zola Wigan Athletic Uwe Rosler 7 Dec 2013 Owen Coyle Wolves Kenny Jackett 1 June 2013 Dean Saunders

League One Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Barnsley Danny Wilson 17 Dec 2013 David Flitcroft Bradford City Phil Parkinson 29 Aug 2011 Peter Jackson Bristol City Steve Cotterill 3 Dec 2013 Sean O'Driscoll Chesterfield Paul Cook 25 Oct 2012 John Sheridan Colchester United Joe Dunne 27 Sep 2012 John Ward Coventry City Steven Pressley 8 Mar 2013 Mark Robins Crawley Town John Gregory 3 Dec 2013 Richie Barker Crewe Alexandra Steve Davis 14 Nov 2011 Dario Gradi Doncaster Rovers Paul Dickov 20 May 2013 Brian Flynn Fleetwood Town Graham Alexander 6 Dec 2012 Micky Mellon Gillingham Peter Taylor 11 Nov 2013 Martin Allen Leyton Orient Russell Slade 5 Apr 2010 Geraint Williams Milton Keynes Dons Karl Robinson 10 May 2012 Paul Ince Notts County Shaun Derry 6 Nov 2013 Chris Kiwomya Oldham Athletic Lee Johnson 18 Mar 2013 Paul Dickov Peterborough United Darren Ferguson 12 Dec 2011 Gary Johnson Port Vale Micky Adams 13 May 2011 Jim Gannon Preston North End Simon Grayson 18 Feb 2013 Graham Westley Rochdale Keith Hill 22 Jan 2013 John Coleman Scunthorpe United Russ Wilcox 24 Dec 2013 Brian Laws Sheffield United Nigel Clough 23 Oct 2013 David Weir Swindon Town Mark Cooper 20 Aug 2013 Kevin MacDonald Walsall Dean Smith 21 Jan 2011 Chris Hutchings Yeovil Town Gary Johnson 9 Jan 2012 Terry Skiverton

League Two Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Accrington Stanley James Beattie 13 May 2013 Leam Richardson Burton Albion Gary Rowett 10 May 2012 Paul Peschisolido Bury David Flitcroft 9 Dec 2013 Kevin Blackwell Cambridge United Richard Money 4 Oct 2012 Jez George Carlisle United Graham Kavanagh 30 Sep 2013 Greg Abbott Cheltenham Town Mark Yates 22 Dec 2009 Martin Allen Dagenham & Redbridge Wayne Burnett 2 May 2013 John Still Exeter City Paul Tisdale 26 June 2006 Alex Inglethorpe Hartlepool United Colin Cooper 24 May 2013 John Hughes Luton Town John Still 26 Feb 2013 Paul Buckle Mansfield Town Paul Cox 19 May 2011 Duncan Russell Morecambe Jim Bentley 13 May 2011 Sammy McIlroy Newport County Justin Edinburgh 4 Oct 2011 Anthony Hudson Northampton Town Chris Wilder 27 Jan 2014 Aidy Boothroyd Oxford United Gary Waddock 22 Mar 2014 Chris Wilder Plymouth Argyle John Sheridan 6 Jan 2013 Carl Fletcher Portsmouth Andy Awford 1 May 2014 Richie Barker Shrewsbury Town Micky Mellon 12 May 2014 Mike Jackson Southend United Phil Brown 25 Mar 2013 Paul Sturrock Stevenage Graham Westley 30 Mar 2013 Gary Smith Tranmere Rovers Rob Edwards 27 May 2014 Ronnie Moore AFC Wimbledon Neal Ardley 10 Oct 2012 Terry Brown Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth 8 Nov 2012 Gary Waddock York City Nigel Worthington 4 Mar 2013 Gary Mills