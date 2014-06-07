BBC Sport looks back at the World Cup highs and lows of England captain Steven Gerrard, who has retired from international football.

The 34-year-old won his first cap in a 2-0 win over Ukraine in 2000 and made his last England appearance in a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup.

He retires from international duty having scored 21 goals and played at six major tournaments.

Available to UK users only.