Doug Loft: Gillingham sign Port Vale midfielder

Loft began his professional career at Brighton & Hove Albion following a spell at Hastings United

Gillingham have completed the signing of Port Vale midfielder Doug Loft on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old turned down a new deal at Vale Park and has agreed an initial two-year contract with the Gills.

Loft joined Vale from Brighton in the summer of 2009 and went on to skipper the side, scoring 19 goals in 196 appearances for the club.

"He's a very good professional who can play in three or four positions. He's a leader," Gills boss Peter Taylor said.

"He's a player I have looked at for a very long time,

"He's been a good servant to Port Vale but we are delighted to get him," Taylor told the Gillingham website.

Loft missed the last five matches of last season after sustaining a broken cheekbone in a training ground incident, which led to Vale defender Daniel Jones being sacked.