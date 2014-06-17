Julian Draxler: Schalke midfielder turned down Arsenal move

Germany midfielder Julian Draxler

Schalke midfielder Julian Draxler says he turned down a move to Arsenal in January and plans to remain with the Bundesliga club this summer.

The 20-year-old Germany international was linked with a move to the Gunners during the transfer window.

Draxler, who signed a five-year contract with Schalke in May, said: "In January, there was the offer of Arsenal, but I decided to stay.

"I will do the same this summer. I want to play one year more in Schalke."

Draxler's current contract reportedly contains a 45m euros (£38m) buyout clause.

He has played on the left of midfield and in a central attacking midfield role, scoring 15 goals in more than 100 appearances.

Draxler factfile Age: 20 Born: Gladbeck, Germany Germany caps: 11 (1 goal) Schalke appearances 2013-14: 38 (6 goals)

Draxler was an unused substitute as Germany beat Portugal 4-0 in their opening World Cup group game in Salvador on Monday and is confident his country can win the trophy for the first time since 1990.

"We were a little bit nervous before the game," said Draxler. "But we know we are very strong and we wanted to show the world we can win the title.

"There are many other great nations and teams here, but we are one of the favourites."

Thomas Muller scored a hat-tick to add to the five goals he scored in earning the Golden Boot at the 2010 World Cup.

"He is so dangerous in front of goal," said Draxler.

"He always knows where he has to be. That's his secret. He knows where he has to be to score goals."

Draxler said the 24-year-old Muller has the potential to become a Germany great given his striker rate and age.