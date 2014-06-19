Uruguay's Luis Suarez scores a brace as England go down 2-1 in their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Arena de Sao Paulo.

Suarez put the South Americans ahead before the break with a well-placed header, before Wayne Rooney gave hope to England with his first ever World Cup goal.

However Suarez latched onto a long ball late on to rifle past Joe Hart, meaning England will be out if Friday's match between group rivals Italy and Costa Rica ends in a draw.

