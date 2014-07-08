Watch all 16 of Miroslav Klose's World Cup goals for Germany, as the striker announces his retirement from international football.

Klose overtook Brazil's Ronaldo as the tournament's all-time top scorer after scoring in Germany's 7-1 semi-final defeat of Brazil.

Germany's leading goalscorer with 71 goals in 136 games, he is also the only player to score at four World Cup finals.

