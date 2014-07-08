BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Miroslav Klose breaks finals goals record

Klose's record 16 World Cup goals

Watch all 16 of Miroslav Klose's World Cup goals for Germany, as the striker announces his retirement from international football.

Klose overtook Brazil's Ronaldo as the tournament's all-time top scorer after scoring in Germany's 7-1 semi-final defeat of Brazil.

Germany's leading goalscorer with 71 goals in 136 games, he is also the only player to score at four World Cup finals.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories