Steven Gerrard: Captain's England career in pictures 21 Jul 2014 From the section Football Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who has announced his retirement from international football, during his first cap against Ukraine the day after his 20th birthday in May 2000. Gerrard's debut in a major tournament is in Euro 2000 where his only appearance is from the bench as Kevin Keegan's England beat Germany 1-0 in Charleroi, Belgium. Gerrard scores his first international goal on the stroke of half-time during the 5-1 thrashing of Germany in the September 2001 World Cup qualifier in Munich. The England midfielder is forced to pull out of the 2002 World Cup squad heading to South Korea and Japan to undergo surgery on a groin injury. The operation finally puts an end to injury problems that had plagued him since his early teens. Gerrard becomes the 105th England captain for a friendly against Sweden on 31 March 2004, but it is not until 2012 that he is named permanent captain by coach Roy Hodgson, in time for the Euro 2012 tournament finals. He never goes beyond the quarter-finals of a major international tournament, with England losing via a penalty shootout in the last-eight clash against Portugal in the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Fabio Capello is one of five England managers under whom Gerrard has played since he was first called up for international duty in 2000. During his 114 England matches, Gerrard picks up a total of 12 yellow cards and one red card in a World Cup Group H qualifying match against Ukraine at Wembley in September 2012. Gerrard sets up three of England's five goals at Euro 2012 and has the most assists at the finals along with Spain's David Silva and Russia's Andrey Arshavin. Gerrard's attempted clearing header falls into the path of Luis Suarez who scores the winner for Uruguay in the Group D match in Sao Paulo at the 2014 Fifa World Cup. Gerrard's England career in numbers: 8,505 minutes on the pitch and 21 goals with a shot accuracy of 46.7%, plus 22 assists.