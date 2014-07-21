Steven Gerrard: Captain's England career in pictures

England midfielder Steven Gerrard battles for possession of the ball with Ukraine's Anatoliy Tymoschuk
Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who has announced his retirement from international football, during his first cap against Ukraine the day after his 20th birthday in May 2000.
Steven Gerrard in action in Euro 2000 hosted by Belgium and Netherlands
Gerrard's debut in a major tournament is in Euro 2000 where his only appearance is from the bench as Kevin Keegan's England beat Germany 1-0 in Charleroi, Belgium.
Gerrard celebrates his goal during the Fifa World Cup 2002 Group Nine qualifying match against Germany
Gerrard scores his first international goal on the stroke of half-time during the 5-1 thrashing of Germany in the September 2001 World Cup qualifier in Munich.
Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard pose during a photo shoot before the World Cup 2002 qualifying match against Germany held at Burnham Beeches Hotel
The England midfielder is forced to pull out of the 2002 World Cup squad heading to South Korea and Japan to undergo surgery on a groin injury. The operation finally puts an end to injury problems that had plagued him since his early teens.
Sven Goran Eriksson puts the captain's armband on Steven Gerrard for the first time during a press conference on the eve of the friendly match against Sweden in Gothenburg in 2004
Gerrard becomes the 105th England captain for a friendly against Sweden on 31 March 2004, but it is not until 2012 that he is named permanent captain by coach Roy Hodgson, in time for the Euro 2012 tournament finals.
World Cup 2006: Portuguese Goalkeeper Ricardo saves the penalty of Steven Gerrard during the penalty shoot-out of the quarter final
He never goes beyond the quarter-finals of a major international tournament, with England losing via a penalty shootout in the last-eight clash against Portugal in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Fabio Capello talks with England team captain Steven Gerrard during the Fifa World Cup 2010 group C preliminary round match between England and Algeria
Fabio Capello is one of five England managers under whom Gerrard has played since he was first called up for international duty in 2000.
Gerrard was sent off by match referee Cuneyt Cakir during the Fifa 2014 World Cup Group H qualifying match between England and Ukraine
During his 114 England matches, Gerrard picks up a total of 12 yellow cards and one red card in a World Cup Group H qualifying match against Ukraine at Wembley in September 2012.
Steven Gerrard celebrates during Euro 2012
Gerrard sets up three of England's five goals at Euro 2012 and has the most assists at the finals along with Spain's David Silva and Russia's Andrey Arshavin.
World Cup 2014: Steven Gerrard is consoled by Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez after defeat in the Group D match between Uruguay and England
Gerrard's attempted clearing header falls into the path of Luis Suarez who scores the winner for Uruguay in the Group D match in Sao Paulo at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.
Steven Gerrard acknowledges the fans after his final England appearance, against Costa Rica in the 2014 Fifa World Cup
Gerrard's England career in numbers: 8,505 minutes on the pitch and 21 goals with a shot accuracy of 46.7%, plus 22 assists.

