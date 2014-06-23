England vice-captain Frank Lampard says his side's exit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was "horrible".

England are out of the tournament after consecutive defeats to Italy and Uruguay, and is the first time they have failed to qualify from the group stage since 1958.

Lampard, who is due to captain England against Costa Rica on what is likely to be his final international appearance, also backed under-fire England manager Roy Hodgson, saying "I believe Roy is the right man for the job".

