BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Uruguay's Luis Suarez bites Italy's Chiellini

The moment Suarez bit Chiellini

Watch the moment Uruguay's Luis Suarez bites Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup, the third time the striker had committed such an offence.

After being found guilty Suarez was suspended from all football-related activity for four months, while also being banned for nine international matches.

Despite his ban being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport Suarez will be allowed to train with new club Barcelona, although it means he will miss eight games before he can make his debut for the Catalan giants.

Top Stories