Colombia beat Japan 4-1 to top Group D with a 100% win record, setting up a last 16 match against Uruguay.

Juan Cuadrado put Colombia ahead from the penalty spot, before Shinji Okazaki equalised for Japan on the stroke of half time.

But two Jackson Martinez goals and a brilliant strike from substitute James Rodriguez completed the comprehensive Colombian victory and sets up the all-South American tie on Saturday.

