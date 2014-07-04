Liam Lawrence: Shrewsbury Town sign ex-Barnsley and Stoke winger

Liam Lawrence made 14 appearances for Barnsley following his deadline move in January 2014

Shrewsbury Town have signed experienced wide man Liam Lawrence, making the ex-Republic of Ireland international their 12th summer signing.

Lawrence, 32, spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal at Barnsley, having signed as a free agent after leaving Greek side PAOK Salonika.

But, after being released from Oakwell following Barnsley's relegation, he has signed a two-year deal at the Meadow.

Meanwhile, Town defender Connor Goldson has signed a new two-year contract.

The highly-rated 21-year-old Shrewsbury youth product, who has played 66 games since making his debut in February 2011, was offered a new deal at the end of last season.

And he has taken his time to weigh up options from a number of clubs, including Premier League Swansea City.

But, after talking with his father, as well as manager Micky Mellon and last season's interim boss Mike Jackson, he has now committed his future to the Meadow.

The Mellon Men Shrewsbury's contracted players for 2014-15: Keepers: Mark Halstead, Jayson Leutwiler, Callum Burton, Harry Lewis Defenders: Dom Smith, Nat Knight-Percival, Mark Ellis, Mickey Demetriou, Jermaine Grandison, Ryan Woods, Connor Goldson Midfielders: James Wesolowski, Dave McAllister, Aaron Wildig, Liam Lawrence, James Caton, Ashley Vincent Strikers: James Collins, Scott Vernon, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro

Following the arrival of former Sunderland and Stoke City winger Lawrence, who has also played for Portsmouth and Cardiff City after starting his career at Mansfield Town, Mellon is now close to trebling the size of his squad since taking charge a month ago.

Having inherited just eight players, he then lost Jon Taylor to Peterborough United.

But he has signed winger Ashley Vincent and defenders Mickey Demetriou,Mark Ellis and Nat Knight-Percival.

He then made his first raid on his native Scotland to bring back striker James Collins from Hibernian to the club, before making the double signing of another forward, Scott Vernon from Aberdeen, and Blackpool winger James Caton.

A third striker, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro, signed earlier this week following his release by Tranmere Rovers and Mellon has also been linked with another striker, Ricardo Fuller, who is without a club.

Mellon also signed former Middlesbrough keeper Jayson Leutwiler, and Blackpool keeper Mark Halstead, along with Oldham midfielder James Wesolowski.