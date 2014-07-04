Callum McFadzean: Burton re-sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan

Burton Albion have re-signed midfielder Callum McFadzean from League One side Sheffield United in a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old first joined the Brewers on loan in March and made 10 appearances, scoring once.

Manager Gary Rowett told the club website: "Callum did very well for us.

"He showed good promise in his time with us and, with a full pre-season under his belt, we think he'll be a good addition down the left-hand side."