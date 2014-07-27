A wheelchair-bound Neymar is consoled by his Brazil team-mates after being ruled out of the rest of the World Cup.

The 22-year-old broke a bone in his back during his side's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia in Fortaleza.

After flying back to Rio de Janeiro, the Barcelona forward was taken to Brazil's training base by ambulance.

Pictures courtesy of CBF TV.

Available to UK users only.