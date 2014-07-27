Brazil star Neymar says it is a "very tough moment" to be out of the 2014 World Cup through injury, but thanks the fans for supporting him.

The 22-year-old fractured a vertebra in his spine after being kneed in the back by Juan Zuniga during Brazil's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia.

Neymar adds that he is "sure" Brazil will win the tournament without him, as they prepare to face Germany in the semi-finals.

Pictures courtesy of CBF TV.

