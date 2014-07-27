BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Injured Neymar thanks Brazil fans for support
Neymar thanks fans for support
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
Brazil star Neymar says it is a "very tough moment" to be out of the 2014 World Cup through injury, but thanks the fans for supporting him.
The 22-year-old fractured a vertebra in his spine after being kneed in the back by Juan Zuniga during Brazil's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia.
Neymar adds that he is "sure" Brazil will win the tournament without him, as they prepare to face Germany in the semi-finals.
Pictures courtesy of CBF TV.
