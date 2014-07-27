The Colombian football team are given a hero's welcome as they return home to Bogota after their 2014 World Cup exit.

Thousands of fans turned out to see the squad, including star player James Rodriguez, ride in an open top bus through the capital, before appearing on stage to perform their now familiar dance to their adoring fans.

Colombia went out in the quarter-finals after a 2-1 defeat against hosts Brazil, but their star player James Rodriguez is on course to claim the Golden Boot.